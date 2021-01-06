DeVonta Smith Creates History, Becomes 1ST WR To Win Heisman Trophy Since 1991

Devonta Smith created history on Tuesday after he was awarded the coveted Heisman Trophy for 2020. Awarded for the most outstanding player in college football season, Smith pipped teammate Mac Jones, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask to the title. The win meant that the 22-year-old was the first wide-receiver to claim the honour since 1991.

2020 Heisman Trophy results: DeVonta Smith first WR to win the award since 1991

With the only Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson serving as an exception in 1997, a quarterback or running back has won the Heisman in 27 of the last 28 years, including 22 straight from 1998-2019 according to CBS Sports. However, the streak came to an end with the Heisman Trophy results on Tuesday, when DeVonta Smith was voted the winner for the 2020 season. The 22-year-old is the third Alabama player to win the trophy, after current Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram won the honour in 2009 and Tennessee Titans rusher Derrick Henry did so in 2015.

The last wide-receiver to be the Heisman Trophy winner was Michigan’s Desmond Howard, who lifted the award in 1991. DeVonta Smith has totalled 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, averaging 15.6 yards for each of his 105 receptions. Smith also scored a touchdown each rushing and as a punt returner, giving him 22 total scores on the year. The 2020 Heisman Trophy winner was easily the most dominant offensive player in college football and thanked his parents, coaches and teammates in his acceptance speech.

The 22-year-old first burst onto the scene three years ago, when he caught a national title-winning overtime touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa against Georgia. Since then, Smith hasn't looked back and serves an inspiration the kids. The 22-year-old during his speech said, “To all the young kids out there who aren’t the biggest, not the strongest, just keep pushing. I’m not the biggest, I’ve been doubted a lot because of my size and really, it just comes down to if you put your mind to it, you can do it. No job’s too big".

2020 Heisman Trophy voting results

DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama: 1,866 points (447 first-place votes)

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson: 1,187 points (222)

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama: 1,130 points (138)

Kyle Trask, QB, Florida: 737 points (61)

Najee Harris, RB, Alabama: 216 points (16)

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State: 64 points (6)

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State: 48 points (5)

Zach Wilson, QB, BYU: 42 points (3)

Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame: 38 points (5)

Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida: 24 points (0)

(Image Courtesy: Alabama Football Twitter)