LeBron James Dons Idol Kobe Bryant's Iconic Jersey Ahead Of Monday's Playoffs Game

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James continues to honour the late Kobe Bryant. Ahead of Lakers' game four in the first-round playoff series against Portland Trail Blazers, LeBron was spotted entering the arena donning a Mamba jersey which paid tribute to Kobe's legacy in LA. It is also worth noting that Monday, August 24, has been recognised as Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County, California.

Also Read | What Happened To Damian Lillard? Blazers Star Exits Game 4 Vs Lakers With Knee Injury

LeBron James wore the jersey, which had Kobe's both NBA numbers on it - No. 8 on the front and No. 24 on the back. The 35-year-old remembered the NBA icon on social media, sharing a couple of images of him wearing the tribute jersey, with the caption, "8•24 for ETERNITY!"

The entire Lakers team wore special Black Mamba jerseys during Monday night's game. The jerseys featured a snakeskin pattern and a white heart on the right shoulder above the Nike logo. The Lakers roster paid homage to the legend who passed away earlier this year. Kobe, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, was killed in a tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas, California.

Also Read | On Kobe Bryant Day, Lakers Dominate Blazers 135-115

Lakers vs Trail Blazers score, highlights

LeBron James once again led his side to a strong performance against the Trail Blazers on Monday. The three-time NBA champion dropped 30 points as the Lakers secured a comfortable 135-115 win. LeBron further added 10 assists and six rebounds. His strike partner Anthony Davis scored 18 points and added five each of rebounds and assists. Kyle Kuzma enjoyed another decent outing, coming off the bench to score 18 points in 22 minutes.

Meanwhile, without the scoring impetus from Damian Lillard, Portland suffered their third defeat in the seven-game series, being now on the brink of elimination. Lillard could manage just 11 points, four assists and a single rebound before he was forced to leave the game because of his right knee getting injured. Jusuf Nurkic led the scoring charts for the Trail Blazers, scoring 20 points and adding 13 rebounds. CJ McCollum and Carmelo Anthony scored 18 and 16 points, respectively.

The Lakers have taken a nearly unassailable 3-1 lead in the playoff series. Wednesday's Game 5 could be the series decider for LA, while Portland will be hoping for a revival and potentially push the series to Game 7.

Also Read | Portland's Lillard Injures Knee In Game 4 Against Lakers

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Birthday: Nike, Kendrick Lamar Pay Tribute To NBA Legend In 90-second Video

(Image Credits: LeBron James Instagram Handle)