LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

LeBron James has been one of the standout performers for the Los Angeles Lakers over the course of the 2019-20 NBA season. The veteran NBA star has been forced to self-isolate after Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (whom the Lakers played last time out in the NBA) tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The Lakers talisman continues to keep himself busy while staying quarantined while the entire squad await the coronavirus test results. In the meantime, here's a throwback to the LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry from six years ago.
6 years ago today, LeBron James did this to Jason Terry during a 17-point comeback win to give the Miami Heat 23 straight wins!— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 18, 2019
Best memes & reactions: https://t.co/cwzHkQlhko pic.twitter.com/SSj0nuPOId
Today marks seven years since the LeBron James dunk over Jason Terry left fans speechless. While playing for Miami Heat, the LeBron James dunk over Jason Terry is still considered to be LeBron James best dunk of his NBA career. The iconic ex-Miami Heat star schooled Jason Terry who was then part of the Boston Celtics squad. Have a look at some interesting Jason Terry stats.
This day in stats, 2001: Reggie Miller became the first player ever to hit 2,000 threes.— StatMuse (@statmuse) March 18, 2020
Current all-time 3PM list:
2,973 — Ray Allen
2,560 — Reggie Miller
2,495 — Steph Curry
2,437 — Kyle Korver
2,296 — James Harden
2,290 — Vince Carter
2,282 — Jason Terry pic.twitter.com/WD9tEdRFEK
From 2003 to 2016, @KingJames best dunk from each season! #NBADunkWeek— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) July 22, 2019
pic.twitter.com/b2NjYZ9GED
