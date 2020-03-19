The Debate
LeBron James Dunk On Jason Terry Is Still Considered The Best Move Of His NBA Career

Basketball News

LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry: On this day seven years ago, Miami Heat's LeBron James pulled off this outrageous dunk over Boston Celtics' Jason Terry.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
lebron james dunk on jason terry

LeBron James has been one of the standout performers for the Los Angeles Lakers over the course of the 2019-20 NBA season. The veteran NBA star has been forced to self-isolate after Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (whom the Lakers played last time out in the NBA) tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The Lakers talisman continues to keep himself busy while staying quarantined while the entire squad await the coronavirus test results. In the meantime, here's a throwback to the LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry from six years ago. 

Also Read | Stay At Home Challenge: Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher fails miserably in his attempt

LeBron James best dunk

LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry

Also Read | LeBron James watches old high school tapes from 2002 amid coronavirus outbreak

LeBron James best dunk

LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

Today marks seven years since the LeBron James dunk over Jason Terry left fans speechless. While playing for Miami Heat, the LeBron James dunk over Jason Terry is still considered to be LeBron James best dunk of his NBA career. The iconic ex-Miami Heat star schooled Jason Terry who was then part of the Boston Celtics squad.  Have a look at some interesting Jason Terry stats.

Also Read | Former Liverpool star hits out at ‘stupid’ and 'greedy’ Premier League cancellation claims

Lebron James and Jason Terry

Jason Terry stats

Also Read | WWE stars stop wrestling during commercial breaks in unusual leaked footage; watch video

LeBron James best dunk highlight

Also Read | Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could feature for Nets if NBA season resumes in June: Report

First Published:
COMMENT
