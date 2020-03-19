LeBron James has been one of the standout performers for the Los Angeles Lakers over the course of the 2019-20 NBA season. The veteran NBA star has been forced to self-isolate after Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant (whom the Lakers played last time out in the NBA) tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday. The Lakers talisman continues to keep himself busy while staying quarantined while the entire squad await the coronavirus test results. In the meantime, here's a throwback to the LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry from six years ago.

LeBron James best dunk

LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry

6 years ago today, LeBron James did this to Jason Terry during a 17-point comeback win to give the Miami Heat 23 straight wins!



Best memes & reactions: https://t.co/cwzHkQlhko pic.twitter.com/SSj0nuPOId — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 18, 2019

LeBron James dunk on Jason Terry is still considered the best move of his NBA career

Today marks seven years since the LeBron James dunk over Jason Terry left fans speechless. While playing for Miami Heat, the LeBron James dunk over Jason Terry is still considered to be LeBron James best dunk of his NBA career. The iconic ex-Miami Heat star schooled Jason Terry who was then part of the Boston Celtics squad. Have a look at some interesting Jason Terry stats.

Jason Terry stats

This day in stats, 2001: Reggie Miller became the first player ever to hit 2,000 threes.



Current all-time 3PM list:



2,973 — Ray Allen

2,560 — Reggie Miller

2,495 — Steph Curry

2,437 — Kyle Korver

2,296 — James Harden

2,290 — Vince Carter

2,282 — Jason Terry pic.twitter.com/WD9tEdRFEK — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 18, 2020

LeBron James best dunk highlight

