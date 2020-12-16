LeBron James Family Foundation To Expand By Launching New Community Centre

The LeBron James Family Foundation, while providing for thousands of people in Akron, Ohio, have a long way to go before they achieve their goal. With projects like Thirty Five Rhodes lined up in 2021, the charitable foundation recently announced the opening of House Three Thirty – a multi-purpose place that will provide for various facilities families might need. As of now, the project is supposed to launch in 2022.

LeBron James Family Foundation announces new community centre in Akron

LeBron James Family Foundation announces it's opening "House Three Thirty" in Akron 🙏



The space will include a variety of services:



‒Financial-literacy advice

‒Job training

‒Financial-literacy advice

‒Job training

‒Recreational activities for Akron youth

As per reports, House Three Thirty will be a space helping people with financial health programs, job training, financial-literacy advice and conducting recreational activities for the youth in Akron. "Our main goal in everything we do is to support and prepare our families for a better future," James said in a news release. He added that House Three Thirty is another step in their journey.

He expressed excitement over the new setup, which will have everything they want to offer under one roof. "From getting them hands-on job training and financial guidance to having a space for important community events and safe physical activities, this is what we’ve learned our community needs," James added. In the end, James stated that he cannot wait for the space to come to life soon.

Michele Campbell – executive director of the LeBron James Family Foundation – stated that the new space "represents years" of them listening to and learning what is needed. "It will be a source of pride for them, giving people a sense of belonging," Campbell said. "This concept is a game-changer for our families, our community, and every community it touches."

The work is never done. This is our next chapter… a thread



☑️ I PROMISE School ~ 2018

☑️ I PROMISE Village ~ 2020

🔜 Thirty Five Rhodes ~ 2021

🔜 I PROMISE Housing ~ 2022

🔜 House Three Thirty ~ 2022



☑️ I PROMISE School ~ 2018

☑️ I PROMISE Village ~ 2020

🔜 Thirty Five Rhodes ~ 2021

🔜 I PROMISE Housing ~ 2022

🔜 House Three Thirty ~ 2022

LeBron James activism: More Than A Vote, BLM support

James, apart from the expansion of his foundation, also started More Than A Vote with Maverick Carter. The organization helped black people vote this year, working to explain how important voting is. At the bubble in Orlando, James and many other athletes used their platform to support the Black Lives Matter movement – which had taken the USA by storm since May.

LeBron James net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, LeBron James is worth $500 million. While James will earn $428 million by 2023 from the NBA, his endorsements and Nike deal make up a significant chunk of his money. In 2015, he signed a lifetime deal with Nike, which could end up being worth $1 billion. He also has endorsement deals with companies like Baskin Robbins, Samsung, McDonald's, Microsoft and more.

