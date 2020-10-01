Lakers BULLY Heat, Embark On 75-30 Run In Game 1 Of NBA Finals As Fans Praise LeBron & Co

The Los Angeles Lakers continued to dominate the floor in Game 1 of the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, securing an easy 116-98 victory. Anthony Davis and LeBron James put up impressive performances, while the Lakers went on a 75-30 run, easily overtaking the Heat. Lakers fans ended up celebrating the victory on social media, convinced that LeBron James is going to bring home the 17th NBA title for the Lakers.

Also read | Lakers' James, Herro see popularity rise in the NBA playoffs

Lakers vs Heat live: Fans react to Lakers' stunning 75-30 run in Game 1 vs the Heat

The Lakers. For real though, you look and act like a king, keep being awesome! — EVR | SPARKLE #BLM (@SPARKLE_SSB) October 1, 2020

We haven’t been to the playoffs in 10 years, pple knew we were gonna talk lol. Those accounts that have 10 followers or less are always talking the most shit. But the lakers r the most successful franchise in the NBA. We except greatness! — aznfresh (@azianfreshness_) October 1, 2020

Yankees and Lakers both win. Yankees move on to the ALDS, Lakers move to 1-0 in the NBA Finals. Goodnight. — Gucci Bucket Hat Bill (@BobbyBoySZN) October 1, 2020

Way to throne — Gideon Matiku (@GideonMatiku5) October 1, 2020

Might be an easy finals for the Lakers — Sir Drago (@Enivyd) October 1, 2020

While the Lakers still need three more games to lift the trophy, fans are confident that the Lakers will win the series. Most fans were happy about the Lakers' first final in ten years, complimenting King James and the remaining roster. "Might be an easy finals for the Lakers," wrote one fan, as most spoke about the Lakers sweeping the series in four games. Additionally, fans also celebrated the Lakers winning on the same day as the New York Yankees, who won 10-9 against the Cleveland Indians and advanced to the American League Division Series (ALDS).

Also read | NBA Commissioner Adam Silver hopes to start next season with fans

Lakers vs Heat live highlight: LeBron James, Davis power Lakers to beat Heat 116-98

With 25 points and a 116-98 victory, LeBron James might have won his easiest NBA Finals Game 1 yet. Anthony Davis led the team with 34 points, shooting 50% from beyond the arc. "We kind of picked it up on both ends of the floor," Davis said after the game. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel also spoke about Davis' showing, stating that he is raining his game every time he plays.

The Heat were left with two injured players as both Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo had to sit out. Dragic is currently being evaluated after a torn plantar fascia in his left foot, which could sideline him for the remaining series. Adebayo is reported to have aggravated a left shoulder strain. In a post-game interview, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra admitted that they are better than their performance tonight. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday, 9:00 pm EST (Saturday, 6:30 am IST).

Also read | Lakers, LeBron roll in Game 1 of finals, top Heat 116-98; LeBron points tonight: Lakers vs Heat live

Anthony Davis points: 34 PTS, 9 REBS, 5 ASTS

LeBron James points: 25 PTS, 12 REBS, 13 ASTS

Jimmy Butler points: 23 PTS, 2 REBS, 5 ASTS

Kendrick Nunn points: 18 PTS, 5 REBS, 2 ASTS

Tyler Herro points: 14 PTS, 4 REBS, 3 ASTS

Kentavious Caldwell-pope points: 13 PTS, 2 REBS

Danny Green points: 11 PTS, 4 REBS, 1 AST

Alex Caruso points: 10 PTS, 4 REBS, 2 ASTS

Also read | Barack Obama, Shaquille O'Neal, Dirk Nowitzki join NBA Finals' star-studded virtual crowd; NBA Live score

(Image credits: AP)