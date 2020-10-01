Barack Obama, Shaquille O'Neal, Dirk Nowitzki Join NBA Finals' Star-studded Virtual Crowd

The NBA, after an extended 2019-20 season, finally began with their finals on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST). The Los Angeles Lakers, led by Anthony Davis and LeBron James' combined 59-point performance, beat the Miami Heat during Game 1 with a massive 116-98 margin. While the Lakers dominated the court, celebrities – including former President Barack Obama – made a courtside appearance as an NBA virtual fan during the finals.

Also read | Barack Obama praises Bucks for boycotting NBA playoffs in wake of Jacob Blake shooting

Barack Obama, Shaquille O'Neal and other celebrities watch NBA Finals live as an NBA Virtual fan

Barack Obama, Dwyane Wade, and Pau Gasol wearing a Kobe jersey are some of many famous faces in the #NBAFinals virtual stands.



(via @mcten) pic.twitter.com/2N38H6ucHl — ESPN (@espn) October 1, 2020

As the NBA's reach their biggest series of the season, countless celebrities joined the crowd to cheer their favourite team. The list included Barack Obama, retired NBA stars like Dirk Nowitzki and Dwyane Wade, Pau Gasol, and Hall of Famers Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O'Neal. Gasol, Obama and O'Neal appeared close by, where the Spanish NBA star was visible in his Kobe Bryant No. 8 black and gold jersey – similar to the Black Mamba jersey the Lakers have been sporting durign the postseason.

Other NBA stars like Isiah Thomas, James Worthy (who was also besides Obama), Clyde Drexler, Bill Walton, Ray Allen, Manu Gonobli, Robert Harry, Robert Parish, Paul Pierce and Chauncey Billups were also present as NBA virtual fans. However, reports added that not all of them were stars and in the crowd by chance. Some of the members in the audience were first-time poll workers for the November elections and have partnered with LeBron James' voting group More Than a Vote, Power the Polls and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc.

Also read | Barack Obama commends Kevin Love, Steph Curry and others who helped NBA workers

Barack Obama for More Than a Vote from courtside, previous support to the NBA

ICYMI – @BarackObama joined a group of NBA Champions and first-time poll workers from @MoreThanAVote during #NBAFinals Game 1 to highlight the importance of voting. Don’t wait, make your voting plan and sign up to work the polls today at https://t.co/RzbxxkFmLa pic.twitter.com/lFQLfcuEG3 — NBA (@NBA) October 1, 2020

While in the crowd, Obama was among people encouraging people to vote, trying to make them understand the importance of their vote. More Than a Vote, started by LeBron James, is focuses on helping people (especially African Americans) cast their vote. Obama has always supported the NBA in their political or social justice stands. Weeks ago, Obama commended the players for boycotting the NBA games after Jacob Blake's brutal shooting.

Also read | Sanjana Ramesh, Pritish Kokate relay their experience as India's "NBA virtual fan"

Lakers vs Heat score and highlights: Lakers beat Heat 116-98

Anthony Davis and LeBron James easily helped the Lakers breeze past Heat in Game 1. Davis scored 34 points, while James added 25 points and 13 rebounds. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope posted 13 points, while Danny Green and Alex Caruso finished the game with 11 and 10 points respectively. "We kind of picked it up on both ends of the floor," Davis said in a post-game interview.

On the other hand, Jimmy Butler scored 23 points for the Heat, while both Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo exited the game with injuries. Kendrick Nunn added 18 points. Tyler Herro and Jae Crowder finished the game with 14 and 12 points respectively. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday, 9:00 PM EST (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST).

NBA Live Score: How to watch the NBA Finals live?

Broadcast: ABC (USA), Sony Six (India)

Live streaming: FuboTV (USA), FanCode and Sony LIV (India)

Also read | How to be an NBA virtual fan? A guide to NBA virtual fan sign-up to watch playoffs, NBA Finals live

(Image credit: NBA Twitter)