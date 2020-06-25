LeBron James Mad At JR Smith? NBA Fans Relive Famous LeBron-JR Smith Meme

Two years ago, JR Smith messed up a clutch during 2018 NBA Finals Game 1, which ended up costing Cleveland Cavaliers the game and resulted in the birth of countless LeBron James and JR Smith memes. With four seconds left on the clock, the Golden State Warriors and Cavaliers were tied at 107-107. Smith, who could have attempted a clutch, failed to do so and sent the game into overtime. James was visibly upset with Smith's decision and was seen gesturing at Smith, which later became the famous meme.

Also read | JR Smith to Lakers: NBA free agent JR Smith likely to replace Avery Bradley, JR Smith to Lakers

LeBron James and JR Smith: Was LeBron James mad at JR Smith? LeBron and JR Smith meme from 2018 Finals

Also read | JR Smith, Darren Collison rumoured to be on their way to the Lakers: What happened to JR Smith? Was LeBron James mad at JR Smith?

LeBron James and JR Smith: Why was LeBron James mad at JR Smith?

After JR Smith stopped short of going for the clutch shot, the game went into overtime with the Warriors winning with a 124-112 margin. During an interview after the game, Smith revealed that he believed the Cavaliers were going to call a timeout, which is why he did not try attempting the winning shot. He even added that when he looked at James, he thought he was asking for a timeout.

On the court, Smith reportedly told James that he believed they were ahead of the Warriors. However, he later revealed that he was aware of the score. Smith apparently assumed a timeout would be called as no one would try and shoot over Kevin Durant, who had four blocks that game. Smith explained that if he thought their team was leading, he would have held on the ball while letting the Warriors foul him.

Also read | JR Smith weighs in on LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate: LeBron and JR Smith meme

LeBron James and JR Smith: LeBron and JR Smith meme blast

Some of the best LeBron James JR Smith Memes in the aftermath of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. You can take JR Smith off the Knicks but you can never take the Knicks out of JR Smith. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/gi1FTHKkRu — STAT Sports (@STATSports1) June 2, 2018

The Lebron James/JR Smith meme has already been implemented into my summer course syllabus. pic.twitter.com/RaxOERR7oN — Benjamin R. Young, PhD (@DubstepInDPRK) June 3, 2018

Also read | JR Smith 'forgot' clutch shot during Game 1 of NBA Finals: Was LeBron James mad at JR Smith? LeBron and JR Smith meme

Is LeBron James mad at JR Smith? Lakers looking to sign JR Smith for NBA restart

With Lakers' Avery Bradley opting out of the NBA restart in July, the Western Conference leaders are looking to bring in JR Smith for the remainder of the season. While no official statements have been made, there have been multiple reports about the Lakers wanting to sign Smith for the 2019-20 championship run-in. The 34-year-old worked out with the Lakers earlier this season, but the Lakers went with Dion Waiters instead. Smith last played in 2018, before the Cleveland Cavaliers released him after playing only 11 games during the 2018-19 season.

(Image source: Chris Smoove YouTube channel)