LeBron James And Michelle Obama Collaborate For Special Voting Initiative For US Elections

In 2018, former first lady Michelle Obama and other celebrities launched When We All Vote, aimed at improving participation during every election. This year, Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James (and other black athletes and stars) started More Than A Vote, determined to fight against black voter oppression and encourage them to vote. As the US Presidential elections approach, both Michele Obama and LeBron James have decided to team up for a voting initiative.

As per reports, both When We All Vote and More Than A Vote will apparently team up to sponsor events in "major" US cities so as to create excitement for the November 3 elections, encouraging them to vote early. According to The Associated Press, the two organizations are collaborating to provide "information, transportation, food, music, personal protective equipment and other support" for all the early voting sites that will be set up from October 18 to 31.

This fall, we’re defending Black lives by taking our protest to the polls.



Join us by taking action and making your voice heard at the ballot box: https://t.co/7NYtvWiXuk — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) October 14, 2020

The former first lady also spoke to the Associated Press about the importance of voting early, explaining why their initiative is important. “Millions of Americans have already cast their ballot and with only 21 days until Election Day. Making your plan to vote early is critical,” she said. Obama added that it is all up to them to get family and friends ready for voting, making sure no one is left behind.

LeBron James voting initiative

On the other hand, the four-time NBA champion and his organization kicked off their new campaign with soccer stars. A video, produced in collaboration with Black Players for Change (BPC), featured over 170 Major League Soccer (MLS) players, coaches and staff asking US citizens to make a plan and cast an early vote. The video asked everyone to visit their website and make use of the resources available, while also encouraging people to sign up as poll workers.

When We All Vote has also pledged $1 million in grants and supplies to local partner organizations so they can smoothly conduct their activities. Michelle Obama also campaigned for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in a recent video message. They will also host a virtual couch part on October 23.

