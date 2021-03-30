LeBron James NBA Ring Will Cause Shannon Sharpe To Bring An ELEPHANT To Work, Fans Shocked

Shannon Sharpe is a known LeBron James fan. The 52-year-old spoke about the Los Angeles Lakers icon on the Undisputed Show, once again bringing up the GOAT debate. Sharpe spoke about the Lakers winning the title in 2021, which (for Sharpe) will make the undisputed greatest NBA player of all time.

LeBron James NBA ring: Sharpe on the NBA GOAT debate on the Undisputed Show

While on the show, Sharpe spoke about the Lakers, and the Brooklyn Nets – current favourites to win the title. The defending champions road to the playoffs has been tougher than anyone expected with James himself out for at least a few games. As per Sharpe, James will become the GOAT if he and the Lakers beat the Nets to the title. Sharpe and Skip Bayless spoke about the buyout market also, which had the Lakers sign Andre Drummond.

“If LeBron James wins the title this year, it’s not even debatable who’s the GOAT," Sharpe wrote. "I’m bringing an elephant to work if the Lakers win the title". The Shannon Sharpe elephant comment on the LeBron James NBA ring topic certainly raised a lot of eyebrows within the NBA community.

Twitter reacts to the Shannon Sharpe elephant comment

It was a done deal when he beat GS down 1-3 — Psska§wank¥. (@iampsska) March 29, 2021

mj never faced this typa competition — Nick (@N1ckEvans) March 29, 2021

Correct! MJ! The GOAT! — Honda Rick (@rlervin58) March 29, 2021

Unless you have an ax to grind with LeBron, then he could 10 titles and it wouldn’t matter to some — Terry Gilliam (@TerryGi00416026) March 29, 2021

NBA standings

The Lakers are currently ranked fourth in the Western Conference NBA standings with 30 wins and 17 losses. While the team has won their last two games, they were previously on a four-game winning streak. The Utah Jazz are ranked first, while the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers follow. The Denver Nuggets follow the Lakers with 28 wins and 18 losses. The Nets are ranked second in the East, while the Philadelphia are placed first.

NBA MVP race

In the 18th year of his illustrious NBA career, James is averaging 25.4 points per game, James is currently fourth on the MVP ladder. While James led the ladder in the initial weeks, his injury has given players like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard to rise in the ranks. Though James' injury might hamper his MVP chances, he is still a top-five contender in this season's NBA MVP race.

