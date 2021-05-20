LeBron James Parties With Drake Before Warriors Vs Lakers Play-in Game: Watch

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have secured their spot in the 2021 playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. James' final-minute three-pointer propelled the team to their 103-100 win in an otherwise close encounter. Fans, however, did not fail to notice the LeBron James Drake party some days before the game, photos of which the celebrities shared on social media.

LeBron James Drake party: Lakers icon spends time with rapper before play-in game

James was a part of a star-studded party before the game, which celebrated the new Lobos Tequila brand. Along with Drake, Michael B Jordan, Damson Idris, Quavo, Kelly Rowland and James' agent Rich Paul were also among the exclusive guests. Per reports, Lenny Santiago (photographer and Roc Nation music executive) and Paul were the ones who planned the event.

While James himself did not share photos, Drake shared multiple photos from the event. Unsurprisingly, a debate sparked on social media, many people wondering if James did not share snaps because he was worried about the reaction days before the play-in game. However, Kings James is known to distance himself from social media during the playoffs.

Warriors vs Lakers box score

Golden State Warriors

Steph Curry – 37 PTS, 7 REBS, 3 ASTS

Andrew Wiggins – 21 PTS, 3 REBS, 1 BLK

Kent Bazemore – 10 PTS, 4 REBS, 1 AST, 5 STLS

Jordan Poole – 10 PTS, 1 REB, 3 ASTS

Juan Toscano Anderson – 9 PTS, 6 REBS, 1 AST, 1 BLK

Kevon Looney – 6 PTS, 13 REBS, 1 AST, 2 BLKS

Mychal Mulder – 5 PTS, 3 REBS, 1 BLK

Draymond Green – 2 PTS, 9 REBS, 8 ASTS, 3 BLKS, 3 STLS

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James – 22 PTS, 11 REBS, 10 ASTS, 2 STLS

Anthony Davis – 25 PTS, 12 REBS, 2 ASTS, 2 STLS

Andre Drummond – 4 PTS, 7 REBS, 10 ASTS

Dennis Schroder – 12 PTS, 3 REBS, 5 ASTS, 1 STL

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 10 PTS, 3 REBS, 2 ASTS, 3 STLS

Kyle Kuzma – 6 PTS, 6 REBS, 6 ASTS, 2 STLS

Montrezl Harrell – 4 PTS, 3 REBS, 1 STL

Wesley Matthews – 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL

Alex Caruso – 14 PTS, 3 REBS, 2 ASTS, 3 STLS

Talen Horton-Tucker – 3 PTS, 1 STL

NBA play-in tournament results: Warriors vs Lakers highlights

"After the finger to the eye, I was seeing three rims and shot at the middle one. By grace, I was able to knock it down," James said. "I've been poked in the eye before". The four-time NBA champion shot his three with 58.2 seconds left.

"He proved why he is the best player in the world. Just add it to the list of great plays and accomplishments," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel.

"It's a great shot," Steph Curry said while talking about James. "Broken play ... thinking he was kind of out of the play, they found him, he got his balance just in time and knocked it down. That was a tough one because you don't really expect it to go in. You expect us to get the rebound and have a possession to take the lead. But everything changed when it goes in".

While the Warriors led for three quarters, they lost control with turnovers towards the end. While the Lakers are headed to a series vs the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors will have to face the Memphis Grizzlies for another shot at the playoffs as the No. 8 seed. The Lakers will play the Suns on Sunday (Monday IST).

