LeBron James Pleads With Fans To Vote After The Trump-Biden Presidential Debate

Even from the NBA bubble, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is making sure he reminds people to vote during the upcoming presidential election. Dedicated to the cause, James launched More Than a Vote in June, an organization focusing on increasing voter turnout for the upcoming elections in America. Following the heated Trump vs Biden presidential debate, LeBron James took to Twitter, pleading with his fans to cast a vote this November.

US Presidential Debate 2020: LeBron James Twitter post following Trump vs Biden debate

"Please vote," James wrote in all caps, before tagging his organization, More Than a Vote. Formed with his business partner Maverick Carter, several celebrities joined hands with James for the venture. While James has never made a comment involving Trump, he is known to not support the current US president and his re-election. While Biden supporters and James' fans commented positively, Trump supporters ended up letting the Lakers star know that they would vote for Trump only.

VOTE TRUMP YES THANK YOU LEBRON — Joseph D (@joepeeps017) September 30, 2020

Don't worry we will! We will VOTE TRUMP!!!! He is the only way to keep America Great, Biden is so weak, he would be taken advantage of by every country!!!! — Broad Street Sports (@SprolesRoyce1) September 30, 2020

The point is for everyone to vote for who they choose so we can get the most accurate pick of who the country wants. It’s especially an issue in the black community. — Terry Brozier 🔱 (@terrybrozier) September 30, 2020

During his interview with the New York Times, James spoke about More Than a Vote and why he chose to start it after George Floyd's murder in May. As per the three-time NBA champion, he wants everyone to vote during the elections, for which they will provide everyone with tutorials. More Than a Vote will also help people understand how to vote, and why someone else might prevent that from happening.

Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith, Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Rose, Udonis Haslem, NFL running back Alvin Kamara and Kevin Hart are few others who are a part of James' organization. James also plans to use his "high-profile platform on social media to work against voters who are suppressed" while trying to stop attempts to restrict racial minorities.

The four-time NBA MVP is currently at the NBA bubble in Orlando preparing to play his tenth NBA Final. James, along with NBA players, has constantly supported the Black Lives Matter movement inside the NBA bubble, voicing his stance against police brutality. Lakers vs Miami Heat Game 1 is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (Thursday morning IST).

(Image credits: AP)