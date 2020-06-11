LeBron James The Face Of Creating ‘New White House’? NBA Stars Lead Voting Rights Cause

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and other athletes have started a voting rights group. As per the New York Times, the LeBron James voting rights group will be called 'More Than a Vote'. It will aim to pair up with other voting rights groups and work towards Afro-Americans getting help to register and cast their vote in November.

During an interview with The Times, James stated that with everything that is going on, people are finally listening to them and they are 'finally getting a foot in the door'. James added that it is up to them how a step that is. Though he does not know the answer to that, he feels that they are getting 'ears and some attention' and they can 'finally make a difference'.

While talking about the organization, James stated that he wants everyone to go out and vote, while they will also be giving everyone a tutorial. He added that background on how to vote will be given, along with information about how others are trying to stop them from voting.

Everyone talking about “how do we fix this?” They say “go out and vote?” What about asking if how we vote is also structurally racist? https://t.co/GFtq12eKKt — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2020

As per a report, Trae Young, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Jalen Rose have teamed up with the organization. During an interview, Diggins-Smith stated that he was 'sick of seeing unarmed black men killed by the police'. Kevin Hart has also teamed up with James along with Draymond Green, Udonis Haslem and NFL running back Alvin Kamara.

Kyle Lierman, the CEO of nonprofit organisation 'When We All Vote', also tweeted about James' announcement. He stated that it was 'big news' that someone like James had joined the 'fight against voter suppression & to get folks registered & out to vote'. Fair Fight, an organization that works on advocating fair elections, also shared James' news.

They added that they 'look forward' to working with James and other professional athletes who are a part of this fight to 'protect the right to vote for black voters across the country'. While replying to a tweet, James added that everyone is talking about fixing everything through votes. However, James suggests everyone to ask if how they vote is also structurally racist.

Building our own “White House” we have a POWERFUL Leader in LeBron James and we have a Powerful Congress behind him!!! Let the games begin. #MoreThanAVote https://t.co/WK83OJNGie — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 11, 2020

