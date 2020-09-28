LeBron James Regrets Not Being Able To Hang Out With Kobe Bryant After Signing With Lakers

LeBron James, as promised, has led the Los Angeles Lakers to their first NBA Finals since the Kobe Bryant-led team in 2010. After Bryant's untimely death on January 26, James has spoken about continuing his legacy and winning the Lakers their 17th NBA title. During a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports, James spoke about his interaction with Bryant and the one regret he has regarding the five-time NBA champion.

Also read | LeBron James gets emotional thinking about Kobe Bryant, wants to make his family 'proud'

LeBron James shared the one regret he has about Kobe Bryant

While talking to Yahoo! Sports, James revealed that he meant to meet Kobe Bryant after signing with the Lakers to discuss LA, the team and what everyone expected from the Akron-native. However, due to their schedules, both never ended up having that discussion. “Of course, you think there’s going to be time for us to get together and I understand that there are regrets in life, but I definitely wish I had that moment with him,” James admitted.

Also read | After a year of drama, the Lakers reach NBA Finals anyway: LeBron James NBA finals

LeBron James to me before Game 5.



LeBron James to me after Game 5. pic.twitter.com/InEC2U6BEd — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 27, 2020

James also revealed that Bryant was the one to send him a "welcome to the family" text after he arrived in LA. The four-time NBA MVP looks at it as a special moment for him now, especially since back then, everyone was not supportive of his move from the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"A lot of people were saying, ‘Well, we might not want LeBron at this point in his career,’" James said, adding that people doubted his ability to even get the Lakers a Finals appearance. This is why Bryant's approval "meant a lot" for James, even though the three-time NBA champion never doubted himself. “We have to remember not to take life and people for granted,” James explained, highlighting the importance of slowing things down and enjoying life every once in a while.

James also detailed the doubts he had when he moved to LA. Cleveland was his native, while the Miami Heat had Dwyane Wade on their roster, who gave James the "blueprint" he needed. However, James was yet to play with a "historic" team like the Lakers. James even revealed that he wanted to pick Bryant's brain about these topics, wanting to know more about winning over the Laker faithful, making them appreciate his game. "And then probably talk about us never meeting in the Finals," James said.

Also read | LeBron James NBA Finals: Heat vs Lakers NBA Finals confirmed after Heat's win vs Celtics

When is the Lakers NBA Finals?

James and the Lakers will be facing Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat in the Finals – a team James has won two NBA titles for. James acknowledged that winning a final is not easy, but he is determined to bag his fourth NBA championship. James, who will be playing his 10th NBA final, finished Game 5 against the Nuggets with 38 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists, leading the Lakers to a 117-107 win. The NBA Finals Game is scheduled on September 30, 9:00 PM EST (October 1, 6:30 AM IST).

Also read | Back to the Finals: Heat oust Celtics, move to title series, Lakers vs Heat matchup confirmed

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)