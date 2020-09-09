LeBron James Gets Emotional Thinking About Kobe Bryant, Wants To Make His Family 'proud'

After the Los Angeles Lakers Game 1 loss against the Houston Rockets during the conference semi-finals, LeBron James has led the team to two straight wins to obtain a 2-1 lead. James scored a team-high 36 points during the 112-102 win, becoming the all-time leader of most playoffs wins. During the post-game interview, however, James chose to speak about the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash in January.

LeBron James wants to make Kobe Bryant's family proud by winning the NBA 2019-20 season

“At the end of the day, we just hope we make him and his family proud.”



Since Kobe Bryant's death, the Lakers have often spoken about winning the 17th franchise title for the NBA legend. At the end of the day, James claimed that the Lakers hope to make him and his family proud. Bryant won five titles over the span of his 20-year-long NBA career.

James further spoke about the Lakers head coach Frank Vogel, who has been telling them to use Kobe Bryant's memory as motivation during the playoffs. The 35-year-old NBA icon spoke about making Bryant and his family proud, along with everyone who has worn a Lakers jersey. As per LeBron James, it is the team's responsibility that they hold their wins and losses "with the utmost responsibility and utmost respect"

NBA playoffs: Lakers vs Rockets highlights

James, who started playing for the Lakers in 2018, led the team to their first playoff appearance in six seasons. They beat the Portland Trail Blazers to meet the Rockets in Round 2 and will play the LA Clippers or Denver Nuggets during the Western Conference Finals. After Bryant's death, James had promised to carry on his legacy with the Lakers, remaining determined to win the championship. Apart from James, Anthony Davis scored 26 points for the Lakers, while Rajon Rondo added 21 points off the bench.

Bryant, 41, passed away on January 26. His 13-year-old dauaghter Gianna and seven others including the pilot also lost their life in the helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The 18-time NBA All-Star was apparently travelling to one of Gianna's basketball games in Thousand Oaks. Before his death, Bryant's last social media post was to congratulate LeBron James on passing him on the all-time scoring list. Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa and three other daughters – Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

James was returning from Philadelphia when he heard the news. A year after Bryant's last NBA title in 2010, James moved to the Miami Heat, where he won two back-to-back NBA titles (2012, 2013). James dominated the East while Bryant played the final few years of his illustrious NBA career. The five-time NBA champion retired in 2016, the same year James won the Cavaliers their first NBA title in history.

