LeBron James Rookie Card Smashes All-time Record With New $5.2 MILLION Sale; Here Is How

The LeBron James rookie card keeps breaking new records, selling at a higher price every time. Initially selling for around $1.8 million. the LeBron James rookie card value has now breached the $5 million mark. While its last sale was an auction, the LeBron James rookie card was privately sold this time around.

LeBron James card sale: What is LeBron James rookie card value?

While LeBron James remains out of the lineup with his high ankle sprain, the NBA icon is still breaking records. As per reports, a 2003-04 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection RPA (rookie patch autograph) parallel LeBron James card was privately sold for a whopping $5.2 million with PWCC Marketplace. The card, graded 9 by the Beckett Grading Services, is now the most expensive basketball card out there.

Prior to the LeBron James card sale, Luka Doncic's one-of-a-kind 2018-19 Panini National Treasures Logoman RPA card was sold for $4.6 million in March. That being said, this card is now tied for the most expensive one with the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card. It was purchased by Rob Gough through PWCC only in January last year.

While James' card has seen a jump to $5.2 million, the NBA icon's worth remains undisputed. The buyer is undisclosed, while the seller was based in UK. "Exquisite was a revolutionary product when it came out in 2003," said Jesse Craig, PWCC's director of business development. He added that it had been the most expensive retail product ever released, sold for $500 from 2003 to 2009. Now, for investors and collectors, it carries a lot of weight.

However, most people with a rare James card do not want to part with it yet. "There are a select few that want to capitalize on the rise of the market, but it has to be kind of the perfect storm for someone to release a card of this magnitude," Craig continued, believing that there is a card out there which is worth $10 million.

LeBron James injury update

After missing weeks, James is expected to make his return to the court soon. As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on the LeBron James injury update, the Los Angeles Lakers are aiming to bring James back maybe in a few days. As per Wojnarowski, Davis will be on a minutes restriction but will start playing more time by the time James returns.

LeBron James net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the LeBron James net worth is currently at $500 million. He signed with the Lakers in 2018 and is under a $153 million contract. Along with countless endorsements to his name, he owns a production company called SpringHill Entertainment, and his media company UNINTERRUPTED. In 2018, he teamed up with Cindy Crawford and Arnold Schwarzenegger to launch Ladder, a health and wellness company. He also owns some Blaze Pizza franchises in Chicago and South Florida.

