LeBron James 'salutes' Georgia, Pennsylvania As Joe Biden Edges Closer To Victory

Since before the NBA restart in Orlando, players and teams have been encouraging US citizens to vote in the Presidential Elections. Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James was at the forefront of the cause, even starting the voting rights organization More Than A Vote along with other black celebrities. As the counting of ballots continues with Joe Biden in the lead, James took to Twitter to thank Georgia and Pennsylvania for their favourable outcome.

Also read | US Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Biden says 'going to win', Trump threatens more lawsuits

LeBron James agrees with a fan on Twitter, salutes Georgia and Pennsylvania for voting results

FACTS!!!! The accuracy is too real and i love!! Salute GA & PA! https://t.co/dwIOlPlQUH — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 6, 2020

James expressed his love for Georgia and Pennsylvania in response to a gag video made by a fan. The clip included is one from the Bad Boys 2 film, where Will Smith and Martin Lawrence show up at a cross-burning pretending to be Ku Klux Klan (KKK) members. However, when the time comes, they reveal themselves to be law enforcement officers who are there to save the day.

Also read | Biden inches close to victory; edges past Trump in Pennsylvania, Georgia votes: Joe Biden Electoral votes

Yup it’s US!!! Ready for that action! My people voted they asses off. ✊🏾💪🏾❤️ https://t.co/1I4qbMDn54 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 6, 2020

In another tweet, James also praised the states for all the Georgia and Pennsylvania votes. "Yup it’s US!!! Ready for that action! My people voted they a**es off," James wrote. He also spoke about More Than A Vote, stating that they can be proud, but not stop. "We must stay organized and keep working".

Let’s go!!!!! Black voters came through...again. Be proud as hell but do not stop! We must stay organized and keep working. We just tipping off. I promise you I’m here for y’all throughout! ✊🏾💪🏾🖤 @Morethanavote pic.twitter.com/Zi1NInJeOd — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 6, 2020

Also read | We're going to win this race for White House: Joe Biden

While James is working with his More Than A Vote campaign, he also took to support Democratic candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, encouraging a much-needed change. Additionally, James (and Michael Jordan) paid millions to help felons in Florida cast their vote, while also calling out bad polling practices on the Election Day.

James comment for Pennsylvania also comes after Trump's rally in the state, where the president got the crowd to chant "LeBron James s***s". Trump was leading in both the states, but it was Biden who ended up winning.

Also read | Biden pledges all votes will be counted

(Image credits: AP)