Lakers' LeBron James says He Ponders Leaving The NBA Bubble ‘at Least Once In A Day’

LA Lakers superstar LeBron James has admitted that he has been having frequent thoughts about leaving the NBA bubble since arriving at Orlando earlier in July. LeBron James went on to claim that competing for an NBA title while simultaneously advocating for social justice, all while being away from the members of his family for an extended period of time, has tested his mental resilience to the core. The ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic led to regular-season games being held in a bio-secure environment (NBA bubble) since the end of July and the situation for the Lakers and James is one that could extend into October if they end up reaching the NBA Finals.

Lakers’ LeBron James on whether he was ready to leave bubble after Bucks refused to play: “I’ve had numerous nights & days thinking about leaving. I think everyone has, including you (media) guys. There’s not 1 person who hasn’t (thought), “I’ve got to get the hell out of here.’” pic.twitter.com/qKIZzlzRp1 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) August 30, 2020

LeBron James on the NBA bubble being a 'huge challenge'

While speaking to reports after the Lakers' 4-1 win over Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the NBA playoffs, LeBron James revealed that he has often thought about leaving the NBA bubble. The three-time NBA champion said, "I've had a number of days and nights where I think about leaving this place, and I'm sure most of the other players also have had the thought at least once since arriving here in July." The 35-year-old then added that the thought of leaving the NBA bubble crosses his mind "at least once a day."

Earlier this month, James revealed that he was missing being away from his family and last week, LA Clippers star Paul George spoke about the mental health issues while living in the NBA bubble. "We're all dealing with it and helping each other out", said the 30-year-old.

NBA boycott: LeBron James boycott decision overturned in less than 24 hours

In addition to being away from his family, LeBron James has also been frustrated by the social injustice in the US. Most recently, the police shooting of Jacob Blake on August 23 enraged numerous NBA stars, who, in turn, decided to boycott the league. According to reports from The Athletic's Shams Charania, LeBron James had voted for the season to come to an end before storming out of the room during a team meeting on Wednesday. However, the NBA playoffs resumed later that week with the Lakers recording a 131-122 win over Portland in Game 5 on Saturday. In just over 33 minutes on the court, James racked up 36 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

HIGHLIGHTS: @KingJames puts up a 36-point triple-double in the first-round finale. pic.twitter.com/kaCUE8ojTK — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 30, 2020

Image Credits - LeBron James Instagram