NBA To Convert Arenas Into Voting Booths For Upcoming USA Presidential Elections

Following the Milwaukee Bucks boycott that led to the NBA playoffs being postponed, the league came back determined with a proactive plan to advocate social justice. As per league's latest statement, the league, along with players, coaches and governors, will be working on multiple social justice programs and advertising spots during their time at the NBA bubble to promote "civic engagement". However, the league's biggest step will be converting NBA arenas to voting places for the 2020 presidential election.

NBA voting sites: League offers arenas as voting places for November elections

Joint NBA and NBPA statement: pic.twitter.com/EFp6fG9oZs — NBA (@NBA) August 28, 2020

"In every city where the league franchise owns and controls the arena property, team governors will continue to work with local elections officials to convert the facility into a voting location for the 2020 general election to allow for a safe in-person voting option for communities vulnerable to COVID," the NBA stated. They added that if the deadline passed, the governors will "work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility". This use is not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.

The arena here will be divided into two groups – public-owned arenas and private facilities. The teams owning or playing at private arenas will be able to easily commit to the plan. However, other areas might be difficult to use. This also includes arenas under a Public-Private partnership (PPP) deal. The decision for these arenas will be made by the officials in charge.

Madison Square Garden is excited to support our community by partnering with NYC Board of Elections to serve as a polling site for residents to exercise their right to vote in the upcoming general election. pic.twitter.com/DyapkzaOX8 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) August 28, 2020

Teams that made the announcement after the NBA and NBPA joint statement

Los Angeles Clippers – The Forum – Available from October 24 to November 3

New York Knicks – Madison Square Garden – Available from October 24 to November 1 and November 3

Indiana Pacers – Banker's Life Field House – Available from October 24 to November 1 and November 3

Utah Jazz – Vivint Smart Home Arena – Available on November 3

San Antonio Spurs – AT&T Center

Dallas Mavericks – American Airlines Center

Teams that made the announcement prior to the joint statement

Atlanta Hawks – State Farm Arena – Available on November 3

Detroit Pistons – Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center – Available on November 3

Sacramento Kings – The Golden 1 Center – Available from October 24 to November 3

Washington Wizards – Capital One Arena

Houston Rockets – The Toyota Center – Available from October 13 to 30 and November 3

Teams yet to make a statement but reported to be participating

Milwaukee Bucks – Fiserv Forum

Golden State Warriors – The Chase Center

Teams playing at public arenas

Memphis Grizzlies – FedEx Forum (asked to help voters reach local precincts)

Brooklyn Nets – Barclays Center

Phoenix Suns – Talking Stick Center (currently being renovated)

Cleveland Cavaliers – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Orlando Magic – Amway Center

Miami Heat – American Airlines Arena

Charlotte Hornets – Spectrum Center

Minnesota Timberwolves – Target Center

Oklahoma City Thunder – Chesapeake Energy Arena

New Orleans Pelicans – Smoothie King Center

Rescheduled NBA games

Saturday & Sunday’s NBA Playoffs Schedule pic.twitter.com/VPsThBIuk3 — NBA (@NBA) August 28, 2020

