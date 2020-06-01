LeBron James Shares Video Of Peaceful Protest In Colorado In Light Of George Floyd Killing

"Uproar, outrage and volatile" were three of the many words being used to describe the situation in the United States over the last few days. The tragic death of George Floyd, an African-American, at the hands of four police personnel which was captured on video by an onlooker led to widespread chaos across the United States. George Floyd protests began in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the incident occurred, but have now spread to various cities in the USA. New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and other cities recorded mass protests over George Floyd's death as agitated Americans demand an end to police brutality against minority communities. NBA stars have also joined in on the effort to rally the masses as they used social media to connect with their millions of followers. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been one of the most vocal voices in the fight against systemic racism and police brutality with frequent posts on Twitter.

George Floyd protests

LeBron James on George Floyd

Is the media showing this??? I bet you they aren’t. 🤦🏾‍♂️. This is beautiful https://t.co/rKPuTIz7bC — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 1, 2020

LeBron James on George Floyd, LeBron James tweet

Nothing can stop US 💪🏾🚀👑 https://t.co/ZSO5mftKW5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 23, 2020

LeBron James recently shared a video on his official Twitter handle. The video is of a protest in Colorado that was covered by a local news outlet. While a number of media outlets have extensively covered the rioting and looting in the aftermath of the incident, the video shared by LeBron James showcases a mass peaceful protest in Colorado. LeBron James' protest video was backed with an interesting Instagram campaign that involved his fellow Lakers players. Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Dwight Howard and other Lakers put up a statement that read, "If you ain't with us, we ain't with y'all" on their respective Instagram handles to express solidarity with protestors across the country.

The video shared by LeBron James shows thousands of disgruntled Americans lying flat on their stomachs with their hands on the back while simultaneously chanting 'I can't breathe' for nine minutes straight. George Floyd was handcuffed face-down while officers pinned him down, with one officer kneeling on his neck, leading to Floyd's death. Minneapolis PD officer, Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter was the person who used his knee to restrain George Floyd while Floyd pleaded, 'I can't breathe', which ultimately led to his unfortunate death.

LeBron James on George Floyd, George Floyd protests

LeBron James tweet includes lyrics from hip-hop legend Nas

“They Fear what they don’t understand/Hate what they can’t conquer/Guess that’s just the theory of man/became a MONSTER”- Words from one of the greatest writers/authors @Nas 🙏🏾✊🏾💪🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 31, 2020

