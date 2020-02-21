LeBron James Sued By Non-profit Organization For Copying 'More Than An Athlete' Slogan

A Maryland non-profit organization which works on youth development, Game Plan Inc., has filed a lawsuit against Lakers star LeBron James’ UNINTERRUPTED media company, Disney, Nike and Take-Two Interactiasve Software Inc. for allegedly copying their slogan ‘More Than an Athlete’. According to Game Plan Inc., they have used the phrase ‘I Am More Than An Athlete’ since 2016 and trademarked it in 2018. The company is suing the other companies for at least $33 million due to the profits made by its use.

Also read | LeBron James net worth, annual salary, accomplishments and lucrative endorsement deals

LeBron James sued: Lakers star LeBron James, Disney and Nike sued by a non-profit organization for use of the phrase ‘More Than an Athlete’

LeBron may be in some hot water. 😳 pic.twitter.com/NL1s0hinfQ — theScore (@theScore) February 20, 2020

LeBron More than An Athlete: UNINTERRUPTED deny allegations made

After the LeBron James sued news spread like wildfire, UNINTERRUPTED responded to the accusation in a statement to TMZ. They stated that the LeBron James sued allegations made are ‘meritless’ and even contain factual inaccuracies. UNINTERRUPTED had trademarked 'LeBron More Than An Athlete’ before Game Plan, says the statement. As per Game Plan’s lawsuit, LeBron James saw the phrase on the shirts worn by their staff members during a 2017 NBA game when they clicked a photo with the Washington Wizards star player John Wall. The lawsuit also stated that the NBA game gave them ‘tremendous’ exposure, as it got attention from John Wall and LeBron James. They referred to LeBron James as arguably the most famous athlete in the world at the time.

LeBron James sued: James and other companies yet to comment on the issue

Game Plan has LeBron James sued for using the phrase to make deals with companies like Nike, ESPN and the NBA 2k video game without seeking permission. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, as reported by Bloomberg Law’s Blake Brittain. LeBron James or any other company involved in the lawsuit is yet to release a statement.

Also read | LeBron James stats: LeBron passes Kobe Bryant for 3rd on all-time NBA scoring list

Lakers LeBron James stats

LeBron James is currently averaging at 28 points, 7.8 rebounds and career-high 10. 8 assists per game. The Lakers star has also crossed Kobe Bryant on the all-time scoring list. James has also led the Lakers to a 41-12 win-loss record in the Western Conference. James last won the NBA All-Star game with his Team LeBron, where he had been chosen as the leader by majority votes.

Also read | LeBron James stats: Lakers star passes Kobe Bryant for 3rd on NBA scoring list

LeBron James Net Worth

LeBron James net worth is supposed to be $450 million, as estimated by Forbes. James is currently under a four-year contract with the Lakers worth $154 million. Apart from the NBA, James is a successful entrepreneur and owns multiple ventures like UNINTERRUPTED.

Also read | LeBron James stats: Lakers star James overtakes Michael Jordan to rank 4th on NBA All-Time FG list