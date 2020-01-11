LeBron James Overtakes Michael Jordan To Rank 4th On NBA All-Time FG List

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James surpassed NBA legend Michael Jordan on the NBA All-Time field goals (FG) list. LeBron James completed this feat during the Lakers vs Mavericks game on Friday night (Saturday morning IST) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas. NBA did a countdown on their Twitter account during the game, counting back since LeBron had only four field goals left. James now has 12,193 baskets while Michael Jordan had 12,192 of them.

“It means so much to me any time I’m linked to [Michael Jordan’s] name ..."



"It means so much to me any time I'm linked to [Michael Jordan's] name ..."

🚨 LeBron James is four made baskets away from moving up to 4th on the all-time field goals made list! 🚨



📺: ESPN — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2020

🚨 King James is TWO hoops away from moving up to 4th on the all-time field goals made list! 🚨



📺: ESPN — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2020

🚨 LeBron is ONE bucket away from moving up to 4th on the all-time field goals made list! 🚨



📺: ESPN — NBA (@NBA) January 11, 2020

🚨 LeBron spins and scores to move up to 4th on the all-time field goals made list! 🚨



🚨 LeBron spins and scores to move up to 4th on the all-time field goals made list! 🚨

NBA 2019-20: Lakers vs Mavericks highlights

The Lakers defeated the Mavericks with a massive 129-114 lead. LeBron James finished the game with 35 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists while shooting 56% from the field. According to NBA reports, LeBron James played the game despite feeling unwell. Currently, James is averaging at 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists per game. He is also currently leading the NBA All-Star fan voting and had surpassed star rookie Luka Doncic and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

