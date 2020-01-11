The Debate
LeBron James Overtakes Michael Jordan To Rank 4th On NBA All-Time FG List

Basketball News

NBA 2019-20: Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James surpassed NBA legend Michael Jordan on the NBA All-Time FG list during the Lakers vs Mavericks game on Friday.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James surpassed NBA legend Michael Jordan on the NBA All-Time field goals (FG) list. LeBron James completed this feat during the Lakers vs Mavericks game on Friday night (Saturday morning IST) at the American Airlines Center in Dallas Texas. NBA did a countdown on their Twitter account during the game, counting back since LeBron had only four field goals left. James now has 12,193 baskets while Michael Jordan had 12,192 of them. 

Also read | LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan are GOAT, says Tim Thomas

NBA 2019-20: Lakers LeBron James passes Michael Jordan on the NBA All-Time FG list

Also read | Magic Johnson settles Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate, calls MJ 'freakiest' player

Also read | Lakers are a SOFT team, other NBA teams don't fear LeBron James-led side anymore: Report

NBA 2019-20: Lakers vs Mavericks highlights

The Lakers defeated the Mavericks with a massive 129-114 lead. LeBron James finished the game with 35 points, 16 rebounds and 7 assists while shooting 56% from the field. According to NBA reports, LeBron James played the game despite feeling unwell. Currently, James is averaging at 25.1 points, 7.8 rebounds and career-high 10.8 assists per game. He is also currently leading the NBA All-Star fan voting and had surpassed star rookie Luka Doncic and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Also read | Luka Doncic goes past Michael Jordan as youngest with multiple 30-15 games in one season

(Image courtesy: NBA Twitter)

