LeBron James Watches The Last Dance As "homework" After Bagging His 4th NBA Title

While the sports world was on an extended hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis, Netflix and ESPN released Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance. The ten-part docuseries lived to people's expectations, once again sparking GOAT debates among basketball fans and players. This includes countless LeBron James-Michael Jordan debates, where Jordan's more number of championships were often brought up as a point of comparison between the two NBA icons.

LeBron James watches The Last Dance after the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship

“Back at it doing my homework.”



LeBron is watching ‘The Last Dance’ days after winning his 4th title. pic.twitter.com/EMAzxosusH — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) October 15, 2020

While James has previously spoken about The Last Dance after it released, the 35-year-old star revealed that he was once again watching the documentary after returning from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida. “Back at it doing my homework," James wrote, referring to Jordan's documentary as homework. Back in May, James had spoken about The Last Dance during an interview. According to the four-time NBA MV, the documentary made him want to play basketball again.

LeBron James joins Michael Jordan as the only players in NBA History to win 4+ Finals MVPs and 4+ regular-season MVPs. pic.twitter.com/OKmx4kVFiE — NBA History (@NBAHistory) October 12, 2020

This weekend, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers won their 17th NBA title. While it earned James his fourth NBA title, he was once again compared to Jordan. Earlier, retired NBA stars like Magic Johnson have sided with Jordan in the James vs Jordan debate, claiming the Lakers star needed a few more championships to be the GOAT.

After the Lakers' win, Johnson maintained what he said earlier, stating that James has some more catching up to do. James scored 27.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game this post-season, scoring game-high 28 points during Game 6.

As James won his fourth Finals MVP award, he surpassed players like Shaquille O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Tim Duncan on the all-time list. James only ranks below Jordan, who occupies the first spot with his six awards. Jordan, who played most of his career with the Chicago Bulls, led the team to two three-peats in eight years. The Last Dance, which is a mini-series, focuses on his final season with the Bulls while chronicling his illustrious NBA career including his hiatus in the middle to go play baseball.

