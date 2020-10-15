LeBron James Hopes He's Made Kobe Proud After Leading Lakers To Their 17th NBA Title

Months ago, Los Angeles Lakers lost their legend Kobe Bryant to a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others were on a way to a basketball game when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California due to adverse weather conditions. Following his death, NBA icon LeBron James – who started playing for the Lakers in 2018 – pledged to carry on Bryant's legacy in Los Angeles. This weekend, James led the Lakers to their first NBA title since 2010.

LeBron James Instagram: James remembers Kobe Bryant after winning the 2020 NBA championship

"Hope I’m made you proud my brother!! Love and miss you Champ!!" James wrote. Ever since Bryant's death, the Lakers were determined to win the NBA title to dedicate their win to him. Bryant led Lakers to five NBA championships during his time with the Lakers, which included a three-peat (2000-2002) and a two-peat (2009-2010). Since then, the Lakers failed to perform, not even making it to the post-season since 2013.

With James on the roster, the team was once again the favourites to win the championship. James even mentioned No.24, 8 and 2, each representing Bryant and Gianna's jersey numbers. Like her father, Gianna played basketball in high school, and was working towards her dream to play basketball in the WNBA.

Throughout the past few months, the Lakers tried to honour Bryant (and Gianna) in any way they could. This included the black and gold Mamba jerseys they wore during the restart. In the bubble, the team remained undefeated in the Black Mamba jerseys. "I mean, every time you put on purple and gold, you think about his legacy," James said last month.

Additionally, James' post referred to his message to Bryant after his death in January. James had promised to carry on Bryant's legacy, which included bringing home the 2020 NBA title. The Lakers defeated Miami Heat in a 4-2 series, winning Game 6 with a 106-93 score to secure their record-tying 17th NBA title. James won his fourth NBA title and fourth NBA Finals MVP award.

Lakers NBA Champions 2020 vs Miami Heat

