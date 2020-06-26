LeBron James Tweets On NASCAR Revealing Photo Of Noose Found In Bubba Wallace's Garage

After a noose was found hanging from Bubba Wallace's garage amid the ongoing protests in the USA, NASCAR launched an investigation for the incident. While the matter was investigated, people speculated about the noose being hung as a hate crime towards Wallace, who is the only black NASCAR driver. However, the FBI's investigation revealed that the garage door pull-rope had been at the stall since last October. NBA star LeBron James was one of the many people who commented on the issue after the investigation was concluded.

FACTS!!!!! No question about it. 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/gTlC5J14gC — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 25, 2020

During a recent Jalen and Jacoby episode, both hosts discussed the Bubba Wallace incident, stating that they do not agree with the FBI. As per Jacoby, no matter what the conclusion, this is a hate crime. LeBron James retweeted Jacoby's tweet, revealing that he agreed with Jalen Rose and his comments. LeBron James had previously tweeted in Wallace's support after the noose was found.

James has referred to the incident as 'sickening', stating that everyone was standing with Wallace. James had also commended NASCAR for their immediate action against the matter.

Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete. I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 https://t.co/1TwkjVHai5 — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 22, 2020

NASCAR just released a photo of the garage pull rope that was fashioned into a noose at Talladega. pic.twitter.com/gRAUAJoYv2 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) June 25, 2020

As per the FBI's investigation, Wallace being in the garage where the noose was found is a coincidence and he is not a victim of hate crime. After the FBI's findings were released, the organization and Bubba Wallace faced criticism on social media, as people concluded that the company 'overreacted'. However, NASCAR, who revealed the photo of the noose, revealed that the company was genuinely scared that it might have been a racist attack.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps stated that the noose and their concerns for Wallace were real. He added that he was proud to see everyone stand up for what was right and support their NASCAR family. NASCAR further revealed that only 11 stalls at the Talladega Superspeedway had a pull-down rope and only the No.43 garage stall was the only one fashioned into a noose. FOX Sports' Bob Pockrass has initially shared a photo on his Twitter account that was taken in 2019, where the noose is visible.

