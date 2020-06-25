Bubba Wallace's Girlfriend Responds To FBI Investigation, Says She's Proud Of NASCAR Star

Bubba Wallace's girlfriend Amanda Carter responded to the FBI investigation this week and posted an uplifting message for the NASCAR driver on Instagram. The Bubba Wallace FBI investigation proved that the noose found in his garage on Sunday was a garage loop and had been in place since 2019. The case was closed as no federal crime was committed, despite reservations from the NASCAR driver and the latest Amanda Carter Instagram post has urged people to keep supporting the 26-year-old and his anti-racism stand.

Also Read: Amanda Carter Instagram: Bubba Wallace Girlfriend Posts Heartfelt Message After Noose Incident

Amanda Carter Instagram: Bubba Wallace girlfriend responds to Bubba Wallace FBI investigation

In a heartfelt Amanda Carter Instagram post, Bubba Wallace's girlfriend revealed how proud she was of her partner's efforts and for standing up for what is right and continuing to do so without fear of the outcome. The Amanda Carter Instagram post further said that Bubba Wallace hopes people continue to stand with him as he stands for everyone who has been subjected to racism. Bubba Wallace's girlfriend further said that she is thankful the 26-year-old is safe and the Bubba Wallace noose hoax was not an incident of hate crime directed towards the NASCAR driver.

Also Read: Bubba Wallace Highlights NASCAR's Unity After Noose Incident Proven To Not Be A Hate Crime

Bubba Wallace's girlfriend's post comes mere days after she released a statement on the Bubba Wallace noose incident. In a powerful Amanda Carter Instagram post, Bubba Wallace's girlfriend hit out at the NASCAR star's detractors after a noose was found in his garage. Amanda Carter wrote that 'no one deserves this kind of hate' and emphasised that no one is exempt from self-examination and went on to thank the people who are 'working towards a better future'.

Also Read: Who Are Bubba Wallace's Parents? NASCAR Driver's Family And Humble Beginnings

Bubba Wallace noose hoax: NASCAR star opens up on FBI investigation

In an interview with the CNN, the NASCAR star weighed in on the Bubba Wallace FBI investigation and the finding of the noose in his garage. While he expressed relief at not being the target of a hate crime, he did not buy into the garage loop explanation and believes it was definitely a noose. Bubba Wallace added that he has never seen a garage loop like that in his career and that it was definitely a noose, whether it was directed at him or not. The Bubba Wallace FBI investigation concluded that the noose in question was actually a knot tied to act as the garage door rope, helping in bringing down the door. The noose had been in the garage since Talladega 2019 and was not aimed at Bubba Wallace, and hence no charges were pressed.

Also Read: Who Is Bubba Wallace Girlfriend Amanda Carter, Her Details, Relationship And Behind The Walls

(Image Credit: Amanda Carter Instagram)