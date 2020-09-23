LEW Vs TPT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Polish Basketball League Live

Legia Warszawa (LEW) are all set to face off against Polski Cukier Torun (TPT) in a week three game of the Polish Basketball League. The LEW vs TPT match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 pm IST at the Osir Bemovo stadium in Poland on September 23. Here is our LEW vs TPT Dream11 prediction, LEW vs TPT Dream11 team and LEW vs TPT playing 11 predictions.

LEW vs TPT Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Legia Warszawa are turning out to be among the best teams this season. The side have won three of their four fixtures at the Polish Basketball League in the 2020-2021 season so far. Their only loss has come against current table-toppers Stelmet who are enjoying an unbeaten run. A win today will take them above Gliwice to third place on the table. After last year’s disappointing 14th place finish, Legia Warszawa will want to consolidate their good start with a win today.

Polski Cukier Torun meanwhile, have been unable to find their form this year. After finishing in 5th place last season, Polski Cukier Torun are lagging behind in 15th place so far this year. After losing their first game against Gliwice with a 14 point difference, Polski Cukier Torun failed to recover. They have lost each of the three games they have played in the 2020-2021 season and will be hoping for a return to last year's ways.

LEW vs TPT Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Legia Warszawa expected starting lineup

Justin Bibbins (PG), Jakub Karolak(SG), Michal Sokołowski(SG), Grzegorz Kulka (PF), Earl Watson (C)

From the Bench

Benjamin Didier-Urbaniak (SG), Adam Linowski (PF), Mariusz Konopatzki (SG)

Polski Cukier Torun expected starting lineup

Marcin Wieluński (SG), Aaron Cel (PF), Obie Trotter (PG), Bartosz Diduszko (PG), Damian Kulig (PF)

From the bench

Michal Samsonowicz (SG), Aleksander Perka(PF)

LEW vs TPT Dream11 team

Obie Trotter (PG), Justin Bibbins (PG), Michal Sokołowski(SG), Aaron Cel (PF), Earl Watson (C), Grzegorz Kulka (PF), Damian Kulig (PF), Adam Linowski (PF)

LEW vs TPT Dream11 prediction

According to our LEW vs TPT Dream11 prediction, Legia Warszawa will win the match.

Note: The LEW vs TPT Dream11 prediction and LEW vs TPT Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The LEW vs TPT Dream11 team and LEW vs TPT Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Polski Cukier Torun website