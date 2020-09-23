Zach LaVine Shares Candid Reaction To Bulls Hiring Billy Donovan During Live COD Stream

This week, the Chicago Bulls hired Billy Donovan as their head coach. The 55-year-old coach has been working with the OKC Thunder for the past five years and will replace Jim Boylen – who was fired after the team failed to make it to the NBA bubble with a 22-43 win-loss record. Bulls star Zach LaVine reacted to Donovan's hiring, while he was live-streaming a Call of Duty game on Facebook.

Zach LaVine's reaction after he found about Billy Donovan's hiring was recorded live during his Facebook Call of Duty live. "Wow, that'll be good," LaVine said, pausing the game to talk about Donovan, speaking about how he used to coach at Florida before. "Damn, we just got Billy Donovan as our next coach," LaVine said, before assuring viewers that he "swears" it's true and the news just came out.

LaVine reacts to Bulls hiring Billy Donovan while streaming COD on Facebook Gaming pic.twitter.com/9f8tOFBhxJ — Stephen Favetti (@stephenfavetti) September 22, 2020

LaVine began playing for the Bulls in 2017 after spending three years with the Memphis Grizzlies. This season, LaVine was averaging a career-high 25.5 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 45 percent from the field per game with the Bulls before the 2019-20 season was suspended on March 11. He's currently signed on a four-year deal worth $78,000,000.

🙏🏽🙏🏽👊🏽👊🏽 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) September 22, 2020

Can’t wait to finally play for coach Donovan! https://t.co/S2SJB6m8Rj — Ryan Arcidiacono (@RyArch15) September 22, 2020

LaVine also extended his congratulations on Twitter. Apart from LaVine, Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal – who played under Donovan at Florida – also reacted to the news. Ryan Arcidiacono also responded to Bulls' tweet.

Are Bulls inching towards a rebuild for the upcoming season?

While fans reacted positively to Donovan's hiring, reports hinted that Bulls are possibly inching towards a rebuild. With a young roster with talented players like LaVine, Coby White and Wendell Carter paired with the No. 4 2020 NBA Draft Pick, Donovan could be the better choice for the Bulls. As per reports, the Bulls could spend the next season observing, deciding which works well, and which doesn't.

