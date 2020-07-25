Lou Williams Spent Time Partying With Jack Harlow After Leaving Bubble Due To Emergency

Less than a week before the NBA restart begins, Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams left the NBA bubble in Orlando due to an urgent personal matter. His departure came after Clippers power forward Montrezl Harrell left the bubble last week to tend to an urgent family matter. However, a now-deleted Instagram story by Jack Harlow showed Lou Williams partying at a strip club while away from the bubble. Lou Williams later tweeted about the incident, clarifying that no one was partying.

Lou Williams strip club IG story surfaces after he leaves NBA bubble

Jack Harlow posted this and deleted this on his IG story yesterday 💀💀 https://t.co/ZGYt6gc5RV pic.twitter.com/8Y9NOMUJmz — Ahmed🇸🇴/Justice for Breonna & Elijah (@big_business_) July 24, 2020

American Rapper and songwriter Jack Harlow shared an IG story where he was clubbing with Lou Williams, which he deleted quickly. He captioned the story 'a location that you would never guess'. Fans concluded that Williams was visiting the Atlantic Club Magic City, which is a famous strip club. Williams clarified that he was not out partying and challenge everyone to ask any of his teammates. He responded to a post about his grandfather Paul G Williams' demise, which is why he left before the NBA retart.

Ask any of my teammates what’s my favorite restaurant in Atlanta is. Ain’t nobody partying. Chill out lol #Maskon #inandout — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) July 24, 2020

Lou Williams has left the Clippers and the NBA campus due to an excused absence. He is expected to return. Williams joins Montrezl Harrell and Patrick Beverley as Clippers who have had to leave to tend to an issue. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) July 24, 2020

Williams was averaging 18.7 points per game before the season was suspended on March 11 due to COVID-19 crisis. After returning to the bubble, Williams will have to quarantine for at least four days and test negative for the virus every day before being cleared to play with the team. Williams is the fifth player who has left the NBA campus and is expected to join soon.

Apart form Williams and Harrell, Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley and Landry Shamet are all away from the bubble. Head coach Doc Rivers is yet to practice with a complete roster prior to the game against Los Angeles Lakers on July 30. The Clippers are currently ranked second on the Western Conference, and are favourites to win the NBA title. The Clippers last beat the Orlando Magic 99-90 during their scrimmage, where Williams posted 22 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

