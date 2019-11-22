Lou Williams Was Once Robbed At Gunpoint But Ended Up Having Dinner With Gunman

Lou Williams is currently Los Angeles Clippers' third-highest scorer and has won the Sixth Man of the Year award three times (2015, 2018, 2019). However, Lou Williams' career could have ended back in 2011. On Christmas Eve in 2011, Lou Williams almost got robbed by an armed man. He was waiting in his car in Manayunk when the robber approached him with a gun. The man, however, recognised Lou Williams and commended him for the work he has done for Philadelphia and the community. In an interview after some years, Williams revealed that he treated the robber to food at a local fast-food restaurant after giving him some cash.

Great story being circulated about Lou Williams almost being robbed at gunpoint. A story that really displays the respect he has in many cities. I asked him exactly what happened about 2 years ago on my podcast. Here’s what he said. pic.twitter.com/rdenEynmM4 — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) March 25, 2019

NBA: Lou Williams treats an armed man to food after he tries to rob him

Lou Williams also said that he had debated to helping the guy or driving away. Williams could not do much as the man already had the gun out, and came to a decision himself after identifying Williams. According to Williams, he did not try and talk the gunman out of it. Williams was getting his hair cut before, and asked his security to leave before getting into the car.

The man knocked on the window first, after which Lou Williams exited the car and made eye contact with the would-be robber. The man recognised Williams and said he could not rob him. He even confessed to Williams, saying that he was in a bad state and had nothing left but his gun as he had just gotten out of jail. After Williams treated him to the meal, Williams told him he understood the situation, but it was not the correct way.

