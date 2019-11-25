The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Luka Doncic Aims Bizarre Jab At Dirk Nowitzki, Makes Fun Of Dallas Mavericks' Defence

Basketball News

After the recent win against Houston Rockets, Luka Doncic aims hilarious joke at former Dallas Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki who retired from the NBA.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Slovenian Luka Doncic has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom having starred for the Dallas Mavericks since the start of the ongoing NBA season. Doncic, who made his senior debut for Slovenia in 2016 at only 17 years of age, scored his first triple-double of the season on October 25. Luka Doncic registered 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, in a 123–116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Make Stunning Move To Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic joins elite company

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell Could Move To Timberwolves In Blockbuster Deal

Luka Doncic jokes about former Mavericks' teammate Dirk Nowitzki

Also Read | Kobe Bryant nailed this outrageous bucket against OKC 10 years ago: WATCH

Luka Doncic, who is already looking like an MVP candidate in just his second season in the NBA league, had earlier made a hilarious joke at former Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki. Dirk Nowitzki averaged at least one block per season between 2000 - 2006 retired from the NBA season. Luka Doncic joked about how he was relieved that Nowitzki is no longer part of the Mavericks' defence this season. In the game against Houston Rockets, Luka bagged 41 points while also notching 10 assists and six rebounds.

Also Read | NBA: Kyle Kuzma's new 'goggle' look after nasty eye injury against OKC stumps netizens

Luka Doncic writes his name in the NBA record books

Also Read | NBA: Warriors celebrated playoff win by getting high with Snoop Dogg, reveals Matt Barnes

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG