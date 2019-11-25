Luka Doncic Aims Bizarre Jab At Dirk Nowitzki, Makes Fun Of Dallas Mavericks' Defence

Slovenian Luka Doncic has enjoyed a meteoric rise to stardom having starred for the Dallas Mavericks since the start of the ongoing NBA season. Doncic, who made his senior debut for Slovenia in 2016 at only 17 years of age, scored his first triple-double of the season on October 25. Luka Doncic registered 25 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, in a 123–116 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic joins elite company

The only active players who have had streaks of at least four games with 30+ points and 10+ assists are all on the Toyota Center court. Luka Doncic just joined Russell Westbrook and James Harden in that club. Only other guy to do it since 1983-84: Michael Jordan. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 24, 2019

Luka Doncic jokes about former Mavericks' teammate Dirk Nowitzki

Luka Doncic took a playful jab at a legend when asked about the Mavs’ improved defense this season: “Last year, we had Dirk on defense, so it was tough.” He smiled when he said it. (But a lot of truth is told in jest. Sorry, ⁦@swish41⁩.) pic.twitter.com/7sMSPQ2RwO — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) November 25, 2019

Luka Doncic, who is already looking like an MVP candidate in just his second season in the NBA league, had earlier made a hilarious joke at former Mavericks teammate Dirk Nowitzki. Dirk Nowitzki averaged at least one block per season between 2000 - 2006 retired from the NBA season. Luka Doncic joked about how he was relieved that Nowitzki is no longer part of the Mavericks' defence this season. In the game against Houston Rockets, Luka bagged 41 points while also notching 10 assists and six rebounds.

Luka Doncic writes his name in the NBA record books

✨ @luka7doncic (35 PTS, 10 REB, 11 AST) becomes the 1st player in @NBAHistory to record a 35-point triple-double in 25 or less minutes played! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Vq7Qc4Wy6P — NBA (@NBA) November 21, 2019

