Luka Doncic Dealing With Nerve Issue In Neck As Mavs Allow Clippers To Level Series 2-2

Luka Doncic has been playing the Los Angeles Clippers-Dallas Mavericks series with a nerve issue. The Clippers dropped their first two games, but went to win two and leveled the series. While the Mavericks seemed to have an advantage, Doncic is dealing with a nerve issue, which could cost the team their series. Here is more on the Mavericks vs Clippers Game 4 highlights and the Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers prediction for Game 5 after the Doncic injury -

Luka Doncic playing with nerve issue as Clippers level NBA playoffs 2021 series

"I don't think that matters right now. We lost by 20. I played terrible... It felt way better today than yesterday. I'll just keep icing it down, doing massages, and be ready for Wednesday."



"We lost by 20. I played terrible... It felt way better today than yesterday," Doncic said while discussing his nerve injury. He added that he plans to continue icing it down, and hopes to be ready for the upcoming Game 5 this week. While the Mavericks have been coming together and playing well as a team, they need Luka Doncic to beat the Clippers while aiming for a deeper playoff run.

Mavericks vs Clippers Game 4 highlights

After winning the first two games, the Mavericks have lost two in a row. Their recent Game 4 loss was with a blowout 106-81 margin. While it looked like the Clippers were on the verge of another playoff disappointment, the team has turned it around. Kawhi Leonard dropped 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Paul George added 20 points in the win.

Reggie Jackson had 15 points. "We're where we were supposed to be," said Nicolas Batum.

"He's in pain," head coach Rick Carlisle said about Doncic's condition. "It appeared to me he couldn't turn left, couldn't look to his left, couldn't turn his neck to the left. That's difficult for a guy that relies on peripheral vision and basically has played his whole life with his head on a swivel".

"The pace and the speed he's playing with is what we need," Lue said about Kawhi Leonard. "It's unbelievable".

Dallas Mavericks vs LA Clippers prediction

Dallas Mavericks will beat Clippers in Game 5 for a 3-2 lead.

NBA playoffs 2021 Western Conference playoffs bracket

ROUND 1

Western Conference

No. 1 Utah Jazz vs No. 8 Memphis Grizzlies

No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs No 7 Los Angeles Lakers

No. 3 Denver Nuggets vs No. 6 Portland Trail Blazers

No. 4 Los Angeles Clippers vs No. 5 Dallas Mavericks

