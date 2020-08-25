Luka Doncic Failed At Bottle Flips Multiple Times Before His Game-winning OT 3 Vs Clippers

Luka Doncic's step-back three-pointer led the Dallas Mavericks to their 135-133 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday (Monday IST). The game went into overtime, where Doncic's shot helped the Mavericks level the series at 2-2. However, a recent video shared online shows Doncic playing and flipping a bottle before OT, possibly not paying attention to what head coach Rick Carlisle was saying.

Luka Doncic played flip-the-bottle before making his game-winning three-pointer vs Clippers

Luka was doing bottle flips in the huddle right before he hit the game winner not even paying attention to the play being drawn up 💀 I promise you nobody worried about the Flippers



pic.twitter.com/iA0Fjo6mxu — • (@BronAndBrow) August 24, 2020

Doncic tried to flip his bottle four times, failing every time. The 21-year-old star later handed his bottle to an assistant on the bench. While the Slovenian was a game-time decision due to an ankle sprain during Game 3 last week, he impressed with his clutch three-pointer that came along with 43 points, 17 rebounds, 13 assists, 2 steals and 1 block while shooting 58.1% from the field and 31.6% from beyond the arc.

In a post-game interview, Carlisle complimented Doncic's shot, aware that Doncic would make the final few moments count. “We know this kid has got a flair for the dramatic,” Carlisle told ESPN. “He’s a guy that lives for these moments.” Despite his injury, due to which he struggled during the first half, Doncic managed to even the first-round playoffs series. During his interview, Doncic stated that the game-winner is one the "best feelings" he has ever had as a player. “Just something special," Doncic added.

NBA playoffs: Luka Doncic game-winner during Mavs vs Clippers game

The Mavericks were trailing by 21 at one point during the game but went on to dominate the second half, forcing the game into overtime. The Mavericks had last won Game 2, where Doncic scored 28 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Doncic scored his second straight playoffs triple-double in Game 3. In a post-game interview, Luka Doncic added that no one should be here if they do not believe in themselves. "We've believed from the beginning, and now we're tied 2-2," Doncic explained. While Doncic made it to the starting lineup, Kristaps Prozingis was ruled out with right knee soreness. The Mavericks and Clippers will next face each other on Tuesday, August 25, 9:00 PM EST (Wednesday, August 26, 6:30 AM IST).

While the Mavericks celebrated Doncic's win with the celebratory water soaking in the locker room, fans and NBA stars took to Twitter to heap praise on Doncic's game-winner. Doncic fans dubbed him the 'GOAT' while celebrating the team tying the series 2-2. NBA icons like LeBron James, Steph Curry, Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Ja Morant and Trae Young also heaped praise on the Mavericks star's stunning game-winner.

Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points for the Clippers, while Lou Williams posted a team-high 36 points off the bench in Game 3. With Porzingis sidelined, Trey Burke and Tim Hardaway Jr scored 25 and 21 points respectively for the Mavericks. Paul George, on the other hand, struggled to shoot as he went 3-of-14 from the field and finished with 9 points while shooting 29% in the Round 1 series. Doncic, who has been breaking records this entire season, has now joined Charles Barkley and Oscar Robertson as the only players to have scored a 40-15-10 during a playoff game.

