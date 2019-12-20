Luka Doncic Expected To Land A Multi-million Dollar Shoe Deal With Nike

Luka Doncic is expected to be involved in a tug-of-war with top brands as he edges closer to penning a new shoe deal. The Slovenian youngster has been impressive this season and is in the running for the NBA MVP award as well. Which brand will win the race for Luka Doncic's signature?

Jimmy Butler's message to Mavericks Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks Luka Doncic rumoured to be in line for a new deal

Hearing Luka Doncic may have a new shoe deal soon. pic.twitter.com/kWPqaBhqRs — Will Cain (@willcain) December 20, 2019

Luka Doncic is expected to pen a shoe deal with the popular brand - Jordan by Nike. Will Cain of ESPN hinted at the development by sharing a GIF of the famed Jumpman logo on his Instagram on Friday. Other popular NBA athletes associated with Jordan brand include Jimmy Butler, Blake Griffin, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. In addition to that, the 2019 NBA Draft top-pick Zion Williamson has also penned a big-money deal with the same brand. Luka Doncic played with Under Armour’s Curry 7s “Sour Patch Kids” colorway last month. It sparked rumours that he could pen a deal with the brand that also sponsors GSW's Stephen Curry. Luka Doncic's stats this season are staggering. In just his second season in the NBA, Doncic averages 29.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 8.9 assists while shooting 48.1 percent from the field and 32.6 from three.

Watch this sublime Mavericks move started by Luka Doncic

