Luka Doncic Overtakes Michael Jordan On NBA's All-time Triple-double List After Bulls Game

Luka Doncic, almost 22, has surpassed NBA legend Michael Jordan on the career triple-double list. Already being hailed as an MVP candidate this year, the Luka Doncic triple-double record had people speaking about his improving game – despite the Dallas Mavericks' 117-101 loss to the Chicago Bulls (also Jordan's former team). Doncic finished the night with 36 points, 16 rebounds and 15 assists.

Luka Doncic surpasses Michael Jordan triple-double record

Luka Doncic passes Michael Jordan on the all-time triple-doubles list after notching his 29th today.



It's only Luka's third season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ecl7mrB8BB — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2021

Doncic recorded his 29th triple-double vs the Bulls on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Jordan, in his 15-year NBA career, had 28. He is currently placed 15th – a position he shares with Grant Hill.

As expected, Doncic's performance was applauded on social media, where people reacted to Doncic's feat along with his behind-the-back pass. Most fans focused on the fact that the young star is still in his third NBA season – already being considered in NBA MVP talks, drawing comparisons to LeBron James.

Many Doncic fans spoke about him being the next GOAT, especially after his back-to-back impressive performances. However, some fans spoke about triple-doubles being "overrated", urging everyone to 'ask Russell Westbrook' about the same. Michael Jordan fans also defended the Bulls legend, stating how his six NBA titles cannot draw comparisons with a 22-year-old who has just two years of experience.

Fans react to Luka Doncic points tonight

Thanks to someone — Suicidal Russ Fan (13-4) (@ImDeported) January 17, 2021

Triple double is the most overrated stat in all of sports. — Tragic Bronson (@Lumbergh88) January 17, 2021

I pray he has a long successful career. It’d suck to see him go out early. — BHR TV YT Reactions (@ChefJohnnyy) January 17, 2021

Than wilt is the goat if we talking bout numbers since wilt holds the most records — honest lebron fan (@kgsback) January 17, 2021

MJ has two Triple Championships.



But okay. — Mike Finn (@MikeFinn77) January 17, 2021

Mavericks vs Bulls live score

Despite Doncic's performance, Lauri Markkanen scored 29 points and 10 rebounds, helping the Bulls put an end to their 117-101 losing streak. Garrett Temple added 21 points. Post the game, Doncic accepted that he was being selfish, having played terribly in the second quarter. He apparently made some shots he shouldn't have, which added to the Mavs loss.

