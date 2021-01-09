LeBron James, Luka Doncic And Paul George Lead NBA MVP Ladder During Current Season

By the end of the 2020-21 season, LeBron James might win his fifth NBA MVP award. This week, the league released their KIA MVP ranking to start the season. King James leads the ranking, aiming to bag a back-to-back title for the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic follows, already considered NBA's big thing. Paul Geroge, Joel Embiid, Steph Curry follow at third, fourth and fifth spot.

League share their NBA MVP rankings for the 2020-21 season

1. LeBron James, LA Lakers

2. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

3. Paul George, LA Clippers

4. Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

5. Steph Curry, Golden State Warriors

6. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

7. Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

8. Domantas Sabonis, Indiana Pacers / Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

9. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

10. Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

LeBron James, 36, has started his 18th season at the top of the league. Leading the Lakers to their 17th NBA title last year, James continues to dominate the league, currently averaging 24.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. The next on the list is Luka Doncic – the centerpiece of Mavericks' success. Putting up 27.6 points per game this season, Doncic had finished fourth on the NBA MVP voting list in 2020.

After the disappointing season end at the NBA bubble, Paul George has returned to the 2020-21 season with renewed determining. Scoring 24.6 points per game, George has led the Clippers to their 6-4 record. Joel Embiid, placed fourth, is at the apex of red-hot Sixers, currently leading the East with a 7-2 record.

Steph Curry, as per the NBA, ranks fifth. While the Warriors are without one half of the Splash Brothers, the three-time NBA champion has performed exceptionally this season. Curry dropped career-high 62 points in just 36 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers, keeping the fans' hopes afloat.

Apart from the top ten names by the league, Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics), Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers), James Harden (Houston Rockets) and Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets) are also listed as five more players in line to win the award later this year.

Fans on the NBA MVP 2020 ranking

