The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Luka Doncic Downplays Comparisons With Houston Rockets' James Harden As Mavericks Win

Basketball News

Dallas Mavericks starlet Luka Doncic responds to early comparisons to Houston Rockets' James Harden after the Rockets vs Mavericks match on Sunday evening.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has been a real revelation in the NBA this season, having starred for the Dallas Mavericks thus far. The 20-year-old youngster is making waves in the national league, having broken some records in the last couple of weeks. Doncic was on fire last night as he helped the Mavs beat the James Harden-led Houston Rockets. 

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Make Stunning Move To Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic's stats for the ongoing NBA season

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell Could Move To Timberwolves In Blockbuster Deal

Luka Doncic gives his view on comparisons with James Harden

Slovenia’s Luka Doncic registered 41 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists as the Mavericks made their way to a 137-123 win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India). In doing so, the Mavs’ guard became just the fourth player in the NBA league to record at least four consecutive 30-point, 10-assist games. The previous 3 players to do so were James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan. The 20-year-old has been on fire this season, which earned him some comparisons with the opposition's leader James Harden, who is on a hot streak of his own this year.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant nailed this outrageous bucket against OKC 10 years ago: WATCH

Also Read | NBA: Kyle Kuzma's new 'goggle' look after nasty eye injury against OKC stumps netizens

Luka Doncic - The next big thing in the NBA?

Also Read | NBA: Warriors celebrated playoff win by getting high with Snoop Dogg, reveals Matt Barnes

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG