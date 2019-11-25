Luka Doncic Downplays Comparisons With Houston Rockets' James Harden As Mavericks Win

Luka Doncic has been a real revelation in the NBA this season, having starred for the Dallas Mavericks thus far. The 20-year-old youngster is making waves in the national league, having broken some records in the last couple of weeks. Doncic was on fire last night as he helped the Mavs beat the James Harden-led Houston Rockets.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Make Stunning Move To Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic's stats for the ongoing NBA season

✨ 41 PTS, 6 REB, 10 AST

✨ 4th straight with 30+PTS, 10+AST

✨ 5th DAL win in a row@luka7doncic stays hot as the @dallasmavs top Houston on the road! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/qUD3aZpOGB — NBA (@NBA) November 24, 2019

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell Could Move To Timberwolves In Blockbuster Deal

Luka Doncic gives his view on comparisons with James Harden

Luka Doncic on matchup up with James Harden: "Those matchups, they're big. Harden is a top three player in the league, and this was a big win for us." — Salman Ali (@SalmanAliNBA) November 25, 2019

Slovenia’s Luka Doncic registered 41 points, 6 rebounds and 10 assists as the Mavericks made their way to a 137-123 win against the Houston Rockets on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India). In doing so, the Mavs’ guard became just the fourth player in the NBA league to record at least four consecutive 30-point, 10-assist games. The previous 3 players to do so were James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Michael Jordan. The 20-year-old has been on fire this season, which earned him some comparisons with the opposition's leader James Harden, who is on a hot streak of his own this year.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant nailed this outrageous bucket against OKC 10 years ago: WATCH

Also Read | NBA: Kyle Kuzma's new 'goggle' look after nasty eye injury against OKC stumps netizens

Luka Doncic - The next big thing in the NBA?

Throughout all of NBA history, only 48 players have ever recorded a higher score in our Rolling Player Rating than Luka Doncic's current mark of 28.02.



In other words: Luka Doncic is only 20 years old and already owns one of the best 10-game stretches in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/B8sELVETyU — NBA Math (@NBA_Math) November 21, 2019

Also Read | NBA: Warriors celebrated playoff win by getting high with Snoop Dogg, reveals Matt Barnes