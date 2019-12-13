Luka Doncic Stuns Fans, Greets Crowd In Fluent Spanish Ahead Of Pistons Clash

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic is having the best season of his career thus far. The 20-year old Slovenian hooper continued his fine form in the ongoing NBA season on Thursday night as he starred against the Detroit Pistons in New Mexico. However, one of the highlights of the match was Luka Doncic's pre-match speech to the crowd at the Mexico City Arena.

Luka Doncic continues his fine form for the Mavericks against Detroit Pistons

Luka Doncic stuns the crowd in New Mexico by speaking in fluent Spanish!

Before tonight's game in Mexico City, Luka Doncic addressed the crowd in Spanish.



Blake Griffin tried his best to match him 😅 pic.twitter.com/eTqYvU3UhS — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2019

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic equalled another record on Thursday as he powered his team to a win. Luka registered 41 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, which was the second 40-point triple-double of his career (against Detroit Pistons). However, Luka had the fans in New Mexico smiling even before the game could begin when he greeted the crowd present at Mexico City Arena in fluent Spanish. Luka Doncic spent some time playing for Real Madrid in the Spanish Basketball League before coming to the NBA, which is why he is well-versed in the South American language.

Luka: *speaks fluent Spanish*

Blake Griffin: “I knew I should have gone first” pic.twitter.com/63vonDWZdl — Mickstape (@MickstapeShow) December 13, 2019

Luka Doncic is in the mood for breaking NBA records this season

Más partidos seguidos con al menos 20 puntos, 5 asistencias y 5 rebotes (desde 1976)



Michael Jordan: 18 (1989)

Luka Doncic: 18 (lo acaba de igualar)

Russell Westbrook: 17 (2015)#NBASaturdays pic.twitter.com/1HqUIofOoO — NBA Spain (@NBAspain) December 7, 2019

