Luke Kennard Woos NBA Community As Clippers Complete Stunning Comeback Vs Hawks: WATCH

Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and Terance Mann added a season-high 21 as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 22-point deficit in the second half to snap the Atlanta Hawks' eight-game winning streak with a stunning 119-110 victory on Monday night. However, the headlines were still grabbed by Luke Kennard, who went off for 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists without missing a single one of his eight shot attempts across 18 minutes of the Clippers vs Hawks contest. NBA fans on social media were also thoroughly impressed with the 24-year-old, and the Clippers supporters urged their team to play Kennard more frequently.

Clippers vs Hawks: Tyronn Lue's side end Hawks' 8-game win streak with stunning comeback victory

The Clippers fell behind 66-88 in the third quarter shortly after a frustrated Tyronn Lue put in a small lineup of five reserves. However, the Western Conference side relied on their bench after going down more than 20 points and the unlikely duo of Terance Mann and Luke Kennard ended up spearheading the comeback victory.

LA had a good start, getting up to a 21-11 lead early but then it was the Trae Young show. Young posted 20 points in the first half as the Hawks pushed ahead in the opening half, with LA going down 18 points before the half-time break, with Atlanta leading 63-48.

Midway through the 3rd quarter, Lue brought on Kennard to make a difference and the young star stole the show. Kennard became only the second player for the Clippers to record at least 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists while shooting 100% from the field in under 20 minutes of play.

Young finished with 28 points and eight assists, and John Collins scored 23 points in the Hawks' first loss of March. With the victory over the Hawks, the Clippers remaining in fourth place on the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Hawks dropped to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

He is the first Clippers player to put up 20+ points and multiple threes on 100% shooting in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/AMvHBqkFCi — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 23, 2021

Luke Kennard stats vs Hawks: Fans react to Clippers star's scintillating display

Kennard made all eight of his shots and scored all of his season-high-tying 20 points. He also grabbed seven rebounds and four assists, leaving Clippers fans in awe, with Kawhi Leonard also getting some mentions.

give mann the max and kennard the supermax — +StevenðŸ (NBA & Rap Expert) (@Steevn_x) March 23, 2021

Give Lou’s minutes to Luke I don’t want to see Luke on the bench anymore after this one. — Yeagerist â˜­ ðŸ‘¹ðŸðŸ‡²ðŸ‡½ (@Elijah_X_) March 23, 2021

Elgin Baylor death: Clippers pay tribute to Lakers legend

Earlier in the day, the Clippers also paid tribute to Lakers icon Elgin Baylor, who tragically passed away at the age of 86. Reports claimed that the Elgin Baylor death was due to natural causes. Baylor played in the NBA for 14 seasons as a forward for the Minneapolis and Los Angeles Lakers, appearing in eight NBA Finals. He was an 11-time NBA All-Star.

The Clippers mourn the loss of Elgin Baylor, a transcendent player, a beloved teammate, and a pioneering executive. pic.twitter.com/xVLS5FmsGm — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) March 22, 2021

