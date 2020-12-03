Malik Beasley Could Get Suspended After Arrest For Drug Possession And Threats Of Violence

Months ago, Malik Beasley was charged with possession of drugs and threat of violence. The Minnesota Timberwolves star, who recently signed a $60 million deal with the team, was arrested in September, though he was eventually let go. While the Timberwolves and the NBA made no proper statement about the matter, recent sources state that the 24-year-old might be suspended by the team.

Is a Malik Beasley suspension on the way?

Malik Beasley is “likely” to be suspended after being charged with threats of violence and drug possession following his Sept. arrest, per @DaneMooreNBA pic.twitter.com/rkohCE4Qcg — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) December 2, 2020

As per the Blue Wire Podcast's Dane Moore, Beasley is "likely" to be suspended for the drug possessions he is facing. He was charged with fifth-degree drug possession and threat of violence, and might be suspended. However, Beasley has refused to speak about the matter.

After signing his new contract with the Wolves, he declined to comment on the case. “It’s a legal issue,” Beasley said. However, he added that he appreciates the team's support, and he's only focused on doing what he has to do and on the court this year.

The following is a statement from the @Timberwolves on Malik Beasley:



“We are aware of the charges involving Malik Beasley. We take these allegations seriously and will let the legal process run its course.” — Timberwolves PR (@Twolves_PR) October 29, 2020

After the allegations against Beasley were made public, the Wolves' initial statement was focused on taking the charges seriously. Back then, the team spoke about letting the "legal process run its course". His next court hearing is scheduled to take place on December 17.

Malik Beasley wife files for divorce after Larsa Pippen scandal

While facing charges, Beasley also faced heat for his personal matters. Apparently, he was seen spending time with Larsa Pippen, cheating on his wife Montana Yao, who was charged with Beasley. However, Yao has reportedly filed for divorce for after another woman names Alina seemed to confirm cheating rumours.

Malik Beasley drugs charges

According to @StarTribune, Malik Beasley was charged with drug possession and threats of violence;



“Malik Beasley angrily aimed a rifle at a couple and their teenage child in an SUV outside his Plymouth home, where a large stash of marijuana was seized by police.” pic.twitter.com/VZEpIXuJIE — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 29, 2020

