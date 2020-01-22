The Debate
Mark Cuban And Danny Ainge Keen To Help Out Estranged Ex-NBA Player Delonte West

Basketball News

Mavs’ Mark Cuban and Celtics’ Danny Ainge have offered to help former NBA player Delonte West after the shocking video that surfaced on Twitter yesterday.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai
Mark Cuban

Former NBA player Delonte West made headlines on Tuesday for all the wrong reasons as a video of him getting beaten up surfaced on social media. The ex-Dallas Mavericks player was caught on camera while getting thrashed in Washington DC and pinned down on the street. Many prominent names took to social media to offer their support and one of them was the owner of the Mavericks, Mark Cuban.

Fans ask NBA bigshots to help out estranged Delonte West 

Mark Cuban, Danny Ainge offer a helping hand to Delonte West

As per a recent report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, Delonte West’s college coach at Saint Joseph, Phil Martelli and West’s former player agent, Noah Croom have been in communication with each other about providing him support. They all want him to find his place in life and they want to lend a helping hand when needed. The NBPA helped facilitate West's residence change from Dallas to Maryland in recent years and extensively supported him financially, as recently as this month, according to sources.

Ainge and the Celtics have given him a scouting job for games in the D.C. and East Coast area but West has had mixed results due to fluctuating attendance. His close friends and family have all stepped in whenever they could.

An arrest was made in the Delonte West case back in Washington DC

