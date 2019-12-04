The Debate
Mark Cuban And Kevin Hart Engage In NBA Talk, Unprofessional Officiating And Owners Feud

Basketball News

Celebrity comedian Kevin Hart teamed up with Shark Tank star and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban for an exclusive interview on his 'Cold as Balls' talk show

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai |
Mark Cuban

The Dallas Mavericks have been in terrific form in the 2019-20 NBA season. They are currently at fourth spot in the NBA West rankings table behind LA Lakers, LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Celebrity comedian Kevin Hart met with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on the latest episode of the former's popular show 'Cold as Balls'.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala Could Make Stunning Move To Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic making waves in the ongoing NBA season

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: D’Angelo Russell Could Move To Timberwolves In Blockbuster Deal

Mark Cuban, Kevin Hart talk about NBA officiating, feud among franchise owners in the league

Also Read | Kobe Bryant nailed this outrageous bucket against OKC 10 years ago: WATCH

Mark Cuban got casual with Kevin Hart regarding various NBA issues ranging from unprofessional officiating to internal disputes amongst NBA franchises. Cuban has been on the wrong side of officials in the past and has racked up hefty fines in the past. He also revealed that Kevin Hart that certain NBA franchise owners are against him and want to see him fail. Mark Cuban did not give out any specific names as to who his 'haters' are but added that Los Angeles Clippers' owner Steven Ballmer is his best friend NBA fraternity. In addition to all that, Mark Cuban also explained that he hates fellow NBA West franchise - Los Angeles Lakers - and loves to mess with them constantly. 

Also Read | NBA: Kyle Kuzma's new 'goggle' look after nasty eye injury against OKC stumps netizens

Mark Cuban has come a long way since buying Dallas Mavericks back in 2000

Also Read | NBA: Warriors celebrated playoff win by getting high with Snoop Dogg, reveals Matt Barnes

Published:
COMMENT
