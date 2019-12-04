Mark Cuban And Kevin Hart Engage In NBA Talk, Unprofessional Officiating And Owners Feud

The Dallas Mavericks have been in terrific form in the 2019-20 NBA season. They are currently at fourth spot in the NBA West rankings table behind LA Lakers, LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets. Celebrity comedian Kevin Hart met with Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban on the latest episode of the former's popular show 'Cold as Balls'.

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic making waves in the ongoing NBA season

PLAYER OF THE MONTH!



Congrats @luka7doncic on being named Western Conference Player of the Month! ✨ pic.twitter.com/3t2ZHLa77G — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) December 3, 2019

Mark Cuban, Kevin Hart talk about NBA officiating, feud among franchise owners in the league

Mark Cuban got casual with Kevin Hart regarding various NBA issues ranging from unprofessional officiating to internal disputes amongst NBA franchises. Cuban has been on the wrong side of officials in the past and has racked up hefty fines in the past. He also revealed that Kevin Hart that certain NBA franchise owners are against him and want to see him fail. Mark Cuban did not give out any specific names as to who his 'haters' are but added that Los Angeles Clippers' owner Steven Ballmer is his best friend NBA fraternity. In addition to all that, Mark Cuban also explained that he hates fellow NBA West franchise - Los Angeles Lakers - and loves to mess with them constantly.

Mark Cuban has come a long way since buying Dallas Mavericks back in 2000

Mark Cuban became the majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks in 2000 after buying it for $285 million.



The team is now worth $2.25 billion today 🤯💰 pic.twitter.com/XAQREJBhzw — Hot Freestyle (@HotFreestyle) December 3, 2019

