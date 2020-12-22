Mark Cuban Chooses Michael Jordan Over LeBron James To Make The Closing Shot For His Game

Amongst other things, the NBA world has been focused on the often-discussed Michael Jordan vs LeBron James GOAT debate. Both players – considered the best of their eras – are often compared, with others choosing who they believe is the greatest of all time. This time, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke about the two greats, and who he would choose.

Mavs owner Mark Cuban on the Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate

While speaking on the Heavy Live With Scoop B Show, Cuban spoke about Jordan, James and the difference between the two. During a recent Web Summit, Cuban explained how he would chose both depending on the situation. "If I want a killer who can make the shot at the end of the game, I’ll choose MJ,” he stated.

However, if he wants someone to carry and "make everyone on the team better", he chooses James. If he wanted to make an NBA team from scratch, he would choose James to lead. "Because of the expansion draft, LeBron would make everyone better".

The 62-year-old business tycoon believes that will be a good starting point for a team. "If I had a good squad that I can put together, I want Michael as my closer". He explained that while he believes the Los Angeles Lakers star is good closer, Jordan is the best. "So if the game’s on the line I’d rather have MJ at this point".

The James-Jordan debate picked up momentum after The Last Dance came out, focusing on the six-time NBA champion and his dominance during the 90s. While James is considered a team-maker, people often differentiate on the basis of a title. With the Lakers winning a title after 10 years, people once again brought up the debate.

LeBron James vs Michael Jordan GOAT Debate across all 50 states pic.twitter.com/D4c8YOaU0B — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 4, 2020

Some even shifted views, believing James is closer to being the NBA GOAT. This includes former US President Barack Obama. As per Obama, while Jordan remains the best now, James is well on his way to becoming the best basketball player the world has seen. In November, a survey on Twitter also showed that people in 29 US States chose James as their GOAT after the title win in October.

"Those last couple of months of the NBA season are going to be incredible."@dallasmavs @mcuban tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine he’s confident a vaccine will help get NBA arenas rocking by the spring. pic.twitter.com/B4LSzCbRGP — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) December 8, 2020

(Image credits: AP)