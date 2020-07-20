Mark Cuban Weighs In On 'Kneeling During National Anthem' Debate

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban fired back at talk show host Mark Davis over the latter's remarks on kneeling during the national anthem. Mark Davis, the author of Upside Down, took to Twitter to share his opinion on whether Cuban should allow his players to kneel during the national anthem when the NBA season resumes on July 30. A known Mavericks fan, Mark Davis wrote he is excited for the NBA restart to watch the likes of Luka Doncic and others lead the Mavericks into a respectable position in the Western Conference. However, Davis further added he will be "OUT" if even a single player kneels during the national anthem. He even tagged the Mavericks owner asking him to lead his side's protests against racism without "insulting the nation."

I am so ready to be be in on this year's #Mavericks home stretch: so much promise, so much personality. But the minute one player kneels during the anthem, I am OUT. Surely @mcuban can lead the way for #Mavs, #NBA to do whatever gesture they wish without insulting the nation. https://t.co/PWMWrpgwAc — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) July 20, 2020

Mark Cuban was quick to respond to Mark Davis' Twitter post. Cuban implied he would be backing his players should they choose to kneel ahead of NBA games. The Mavericks owner took shots at Davis, telling him to complain to his boss, asking why the national anthem isn't played every day before starting with work.

The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the National Anthem every day before you start work. https://t.co/NUwv7asO44 — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) July 20, 2020

Anti-racism protests and players opting to protest during the national anthem

The ongoing Black Lives Matter movement has garnered support from athletes from around the globe. In the United States, NBA stars like LeBron James and Stephen Curry have been extremely vocal about their support for the anti-racism movement, while condemning the acts of racial violence in recent months. Amid the protest, players from the NFL and NBA have been reportedly considering kneeling during the national anthem in order to show their solidarity with the movement. The 'Take A Knee' campaign, started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick in 2016, has been a go-to for athletes looking to voice their support for the movement.

During an interview with ESPN last month, Mark Cuban said he would be proud of his players if they opt to kneel during the national anthem. Cuban even said he will be hoping to join his players to showcase a unified front against racism in the NBA and in the US.

"Whether it's holding their arm up in the air, whether it's taking a knee, whatever it is, I don't think this is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country. I think this is more a reflection of our players' commitment to this country and the fact that it's so important to them that they're willing to say what's in their heart and do what they think is right," Mark Cuban told ESPN.

With the season set to resume on July 30, players have already reported at the NBA bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Dallas Mavericks will be playing the first game against Houston Rockets on July 31 (August 1 IST).

