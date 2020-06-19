Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Wants To 'join Players Kneeling During National Anthem'

Several NBA players have voiced their support for the ongoing protests in the USA, standing up against rampant racial injustice in the country following the death of George Floyd on May 25. Players like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James have re-shared Colin Kaepernick's photo, where the quarterback kneeled during the national anthem to protest against police brutality. Recently, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban spoke about the peaceful way to protest, stating that he would join NBA players if they choose to kneel during the national anthem.

Mark Cuban kneeling: Mark Cuban wants to support NBA players in any way he can

On Thursday, Mark Cuban told ESPN that he will support players if they kneel during the national anthem before NBA games. Speaking on ESPN's Outside the Lines, Cuban stated that if the Mavericks decide to take a knee during the national anthem and were respectful about it, he would be proud of them and would hopefully join them. Mark Cuban also said that he hopes NBA commissioner Adam Silver and the league will 'allow players to do what's in their heart'.

Cuban explained that if someone is holding their arm up or kneeling down, he does not think it is an 'issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem' to their country. As per Cuban, the way their players choose to act will be a reflection of their players' commitment to the country and prove that 'it's so important to them that they're willing to say what's in their heart and do what they think is right'. He added that he hopes Silver will ultimately let the players 'do exactly what they think is the right thing to do'.

Mark Cuban kneeling: Mavericks owner Mark Cuban did not support kneeling during the national anthem earlier

Mark Cuban's views have changed over time, as he did not support kneeling during the national anthem as an appropriate means of protest in 2017. Back then, Cuban stated that he was proud of everyone who 'speaks out civilly' and that is who they are 'as a country'. However, he added back then that he would be standing with a hand over his heart, and he expected the players to stand as well. During his recent interview, he explained why his mindest has changed in three years.

Mark Cuban kneeling: How did the Mavericks owner change his mindset in three years?

Cuban stated that he has learnt a lot since 2017, and the USA has evolved as a country. He added that it is 'really a unique point in time' where they can grow as a society, and work towards becoming more inclusive and aware of 'various challenges that minority communities go through'. This is why Cuban insists that they should stand with their players and do what they choose to do. He explained that NBA players do what is 'in their heart' and it 'represents who they are and look to move this country forward when it comes to race relationships', which he thinks is a 'beautiful thing'.

(Image source: NBA.com)