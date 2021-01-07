Markelle Fultz Injury Update: Magic Star To Miss ENTIRE Season After ACL Tear Vs Cavs

For Orlando Magic, their 105-94 home win against the Cleveland Cavaliers brought alone a devasting injury, as Markelle Fultz suffered from a knee injury. What looked like a terrible fall was confirmed to be an ACL tear, sidelining the Magic's starting point guard for the remaining season. As fans and his teammates lent their support, Fultz's ACL tear will be another hurdle in his injury-laden career.

Markelle Fultz injury update: Markelle Fultz ACL tears sidelines him for an entire season

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz has suffered a season-ending torn ACL in left knee. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 7, 2021

Five minutes after the game began, Fultz fell after he was cut off mid-drive by Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro. The 2017 NBA Draft No. 1 pick was visibly in pain, lying on the floor till he was wheeled off. "I believe in my brothers on this team and we have so much more to prove," Fultz wrote after the injury, believing that God has a plan, and this "adversity will only make" him stronger.

Fans remained devastated at his injury, as teammates spoke about the 22-year-old being out for the whole season. "It's a huge blow for us," said Nikola Vucevic. He went on to talk about Fultz's shoulder injury as well, and how the 2020-21 season was supposed to be "big" for the guard. "He was ready and he started the season out awesome".

Terrance Ross also spoke about Fultz's ACL tear, believing that he will handle it with "the heart of a lion". "He's always positive. I know he will be able to handle this, and we all got his back and will be here for him". This season, where Fultz was averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, was his career-best.

Just last month, the Magic and Fultz agreed to a three-year $50 million extension, making him their starting guard. While he was drafted by the 76ers, he was traded to the Magic two years ago in February. He was troubled by his shoulder injury for years, which turned out to be thoracic outlet syndrome.

Magic rule out Markelle Fultz for the rest of tonight's game after he suffered a left knee injury pic.twitter.com/w1frXepaTa — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 7, 2021

Markelle Fultz out of season: NBA fans react

I’m sad — Rafy ⚡️💫 RiP KOBE #BLM (2-3) (@RafySZN) January 7, 2021

NOOO PRAYERS UP FOR HIM — Jose (@BullsFanJose) January 7, 2021

You got to be fucking kidding me — ryan ♛® 🌵 (@perky_shadows) January 7, 2021

Not Markelle Fultz man..... 😢 pic.twitter.com/Qr6kDbPF5m — Abdul Memon (@abdulamemon) January 7, 2021

Last week: I can't wait for 2020 to be over!



Woj:"Orlando’s Markelle Fultz has suffered a torn left ACL, source tells ESPN."



Today: I can't wait for 2021 to be over! — Jeff WeltGawd 🅙 (@MagicMan816) January 7, 2021

Markelle Fultz recovery: When will the Magic guard return?

Team has announced. Fultz will miss rest of season. Brutal blow for Magic and their young point guard. https://t.co/39NbLuWc4S — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 7, 2021

As of now, the team is yet to provide a proper timeline for Fultz's return. However, since he will miss the whole season, the young guard could recover until the 2021-22 season.

Magic vs Cavs highlights

Despite Fultz's injury, Magic cruised past the Cavaliers for a 105-94 home win. Terrance Ross scored a team-high 20 points off the bench, while Dwayne Bacon, Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic scored in double digits. Collin Sexton scored game-high 21 points for the Cavaliers.

