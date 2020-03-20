The Debate
Mavericks' Luka Doncic Asks Netflix On Twitter About 'Lucifer' And Its Upcoming Season

Basketball News

Amidst the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, Mavericks star Luka Doncic has asked Netflix when the latest season of the popular show 'Lucifer' will premiere.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavericks squad were having a fruitful season before the coronavirus outbreak forced the NBA to suspend all games until further notice. All NBA players have been confined to their homes due the spread of coronavirus across the United States. So it could be possible that the 21-year old Doncic is finding it hard to keep himself busy with nothing to do at home but binge-watch Netflix shows on repeat. 

Coronavirus lockdown: Luka Doncic takes a dig at the #StayAtHomeChallenge

Coronavirus in NBA

Coronavirus lockdown: Mavericks' Luka Doncic asks Netflix about the next season of Lucifer

Mavericks star Luka Doncic is definitely running out of ideas to keep himself busy during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the USA. The Slovenian hooper has run out of shows to watch on Netflix as he took to Twitter for asking the streaming service to release the next season of the popular show Lucifer. A host of high-profile names such as Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant have already tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. However, Luka Doncic and other Mavericks players are in self-isolation in order to prevent the spread of this virus in the NBA world.

Coronavirus in NBA: Two Lakers players test positive for COVID-19

First Published:
