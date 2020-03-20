Mavericks' Luka Doncic Asks Netflix On Twitter About 'Lucifer' And Its Upcoming Season

Luka Doncic and the rest of the Mavericks squad were having a fruitful season before the coronavirus outbreak forced the NBA to suspend all games until further notice. All NBA players have been confined to their homes due the spread of coronavirus across the United States. So it could be possible that the 21-year old Doncic is finding it hard to keep himself busy with nothing to do at home but binge-watch Netflix shows on repeat.

Luka honestly just so bored right now 🤣 (via @luka7doncic) pic.twitter.com/9D2n1GKvQI — Overtime (@overtime) March 18, 2020

Coronavirus in NBA

Coronavirus lockdown: Mavericks' Luka Doncic asks Netflix about the next season of Lucifer

@netflix when is the new season of lucifer coming?😊😊😊😁😁😁 — Luka Doncic (@luka7doncic) March 20, 2020

Mavericks star Luka Doncic is definitely running out of ideas to keep himself busy during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the USA. The Slovenian hooper has run out of shows to watch on Netflix as he took to Twitter for asking the streaming service to release the next season of the popular show Lucifer. A host of high-profile names such as Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Durant have already tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. However, Luka Doncic and other Mavericks players are in self-isolation in order to prevent the spread of this virus in the NBA world.

Coronavirus in NBA: Two Lakers players test positive for COVID-19

We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive for COVID-19. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team’s physician.https://t.co/RmqjnRzGLk — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 19, 2020

