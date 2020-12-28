Mavericks Vs Clippers: Mavs Hand LA Team Worst Franchise Defeat, Fans Stunned

The Luka Doncic-led Dallas Mavericks have handed the Los Angeles Clippers their worst loss yet. With a massive 50-point half-time record (77-27), the Mavericks breezed past the Clippers to secure their 124-73 win. Clippers fans once again found themselves disappointed over the team's performance, especially Paul George. Some NBA players also reacted on Twitter, surprised over the Clippers' biggest loss in franchise history.

Mavericks vs Clippers: Mavs deliver the Clippers worst defeat

The Clippers just suffered their worst loss EVER!



• 48-point loss to Blazers in '94

• 49-point loss to Sonics in '94

• 50-point loss to Sonics in '88

• 51-point loss to Mavs in '20 pic.twitter.com/eZ9J9f8JBD — SB Nation (@SBNation) December 27, 2020

Doncis scored 24 points against the Clippers, leading the Mavericks to their first win of the 2020-21 season. While they had their record 50-point halftime lead, the Mavs kept up their game in the second half. Josh Richardson had 21 points, while Tim Hardawar Jr posted 18 points for the team. "We played with a sense of urgency," Richarson said after the game, explaining how their win was no secret.

"It's not that big of a deal," George said. "Yes, we got our butts kicked today, but it's one game". He admitted that it was a tough game, taking full responsibility for the loss.

Mavs 77, Clippers 27 at the half. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, that's the biggest halftime deficit in an NBA game during the shot-clock era, which started in 1954-55. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 27, 2020

With Kawhi Leonard resting, Goerge put up 15 points before the second half – which he sat out. Serge Ibaka and Ivica Zubac both scored in double digits, but not enough to reduce the huge lead. George, however, did not seem to think their loss was a big deal.

Fans react to the new Clippers record

The Clippers' next game will be against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, 10:00 PM EST (Wednesday, 8:30 AM IST).

