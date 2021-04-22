Mavericks Vs Lakers Prediction: How To Watch NBA Live? Mavericks Vs Lakers H2h, Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers will go up against the Dallas Mavericks in a regular-season match of the NBA 2020-21 season. The encounter has been scheduled for 7:00 AM IST, April 23 from the American Airlines Center, Texas (8:30 PM, April 22, local time). Here is our Mavericks vs Lakers prediction, head to head details for the match and the live streaming details.

Mavericks vs Lakers: Match preview

Coming into this game having failed to sustain a winning streak all month, and with a 111-97 loss against the Utah Jazz in their last game, the LA Lakers will be looking to get back on the winning path this Friday. Playing against an opposition that has proven to be less of a challenge for them over the years and with Anthony Davis possibly rejoining the squad, the defending champions will hope to get some useful points out of this match. However, with the Mavs finally getting over a slump and earning a 127-117 win over the Pistons in their last game, expect this game to be a tight one.

Mavericks vs Lakers live stream: How to watch NBA live in India?

Fans in the US can watch the Mavericks vs Lakers live stream via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or with an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offers NBA TV in their plan. Local NBA live broadcasts are also available in the USA. The Mavericks vs Lakers channel in India will not be Sony Six & Sony Six HD this season, neither will the live streaming be on FanCode. Instead, the answer to 'How to watch NBA live in India' is that fans will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch the live NBA games this season.

Mavericks vs Lakers prediction

As per our Mavericks vs Lakers prediction, the Los Angeles Lakers will beat the Dallas Mavericks.

Mavericks vs Lakers team news

Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James - Out indefinitely, ankle sprain

Jared Dudley - Out, right MCL tear

Markieff Morris - Probable, ankle sprain

Anthony Davis - Questionable, right calf strain

Marc Gasol - Questionable, finger fracture

Dallas Mavericks

Maxi Kleber - Day-to-day, lower back bruise

Mavericks vs Lakers h2h record

After a total of 162 regular-season games in the NBA, the Mavericks vs Lakers h2h record stands at an impressive 114-48 in favour of the Lakers. The last meeting between the two teams came in December 2020 when the Lakers won 138-115. They are now on a three-match win streak against the Mavs.

NBA standings

With 35 wins and 21 losses, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently ranked fifth in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz lead the league and the West, followed by the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets in that order. The Portland Trail Balzers and Dallas Mavericks rank below the Lakers, occupying the 6th and 7th spots in the Western Conference respectively. Going into this game, the Mavs have 31 wins and 26 losses to their name.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers lead the Eastern Conference with a massive 39 wins and 19 losses. They are followed by the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks respectively.

