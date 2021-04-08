Megan Rapinoe LASHES OUT At Warriors Star Draymond Green Over Equal Pay Comments

Two-time World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe has hit back at a series of tweets by NBA star Draymond Green in which he, in part, blamed women for making "complaints" rather than taking action over disparities in pay and investment in women's sports. Last week, the Golden State Warriors forward suggested women athletes were partially responsible for income inequality by not doing enough to promote their sports. Green's comments followed controversy over the disparity in resources available to male and female college basketball players during recent National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) competitions.

A few weeks ago, following the controversy over the disparity n resources available on male and female college basketball players, three-time NBA champion Draymond Green took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets, suggested female athletes should stop “complaining” about the gender wage gap. In a recent interview, the 31-year-old also aimed a sly dig at the USWNT and Megan Rapinoe as he said, "I’m really tired of seeing them complain about the lack of pay because they’re doing themselves a disservice by just complaining. They’re not laying out steps that they can take to change that."

Rapinoe, who appeared to be one of the many women athletes targetted in Green's interview, revealed that she was left “disappointed” with the NBA star. Over the past few years, Rapinoe and her fellow USA teammates became leading figures for equal pay in the United States after getting into a public battle with their federation over wages and playing conditions in the run-up to the team's successful World Cup bid in 2019.

While speaking on a Zoom call ahead of this summer's Olympics in Tokyo, Rapinoe told reporters that a series of tweets made by Green last month, on which he tagged a number of WNBA stars, were misguided. “It’s really unfortunate that in the position he (Green) is in, having all the resources that he has, and the ability to have a much more educated opinion that he just hasn’t. Really frustrating. Obviously, he just kind of showed his whole a**e in not understanding what we talk about the whole time," said Rapinoe.

In addition to responding to the Warriors forward's misguided critiques on Twitter, she has also been live-tweeting about the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament.

