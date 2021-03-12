Meyers Leonard Fined $50K By Miami Heat, Suspended For One Week Over Anti-semitic Slur

The NBA have fined Meyers Leonard $50,000 after the Miami Heat center used an anti-semitic slur during a Call of Duty live stream. Leonard has also been suspended from all Miami Heat team facilities and activities for one week and will also be required to participate in a cultural diversity program. The franchise had earlier announced that the 29-year-old will be away from the team indefinitely, as he currently recovers from a season-ending shoulder injury.

In a video that began circulating on social media on Tuesday, Meyers Leonard can be heard saying: "F---ing cowards; don't f---ing snipe me, you f---ing k--- b----". The NBA and Miami Heat were quick to denounce the Meyers Leonard comment, with last year's NBA finalists announcing that the center will be away from the team indefinitely. The 29-year-old then issued an apology on social media, claiming that he used the slur in his ignorance and promised " to do better and know that my future actions will be more powerful than my use of this word".

The NBA launched an investigation into the same and commissioner Adam Silver released a statement on Wednesday to confirm the repercussions for Meyers Leonard. "Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society. Yesterday, he spoke to representatives of the Anti-Defamation League to better understand the impact of his words and we accept that he is genuinely remorseful. We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league, equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect, at all times moving forward".

Heat's Meyers Leonard has been fined $50,000 and suspended from all Heat facilities and team activities for one week for an anti-Semitic comment he made Monday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 11, 2021

In his appearance on ESPN's Greeny, Silver told host Mike Greenberg that Leonard met voluntarily with the ADL. He also said the $50,000 fine was the maximum amount he can fine a player for that kind of act. The NBA commissioner said, "I accept his word that he didn't understand the import of what he was saying, and he's paying a price for it". Miami Heat also released a statement on Thursday, saying "While we remain hurt and disappointed by what he said, we are encouraged that Meyers has started to take the necessary steps to educate himself about why his comments were so offensive. We will continue to communicate with Meyers and his representatives while he remains away from the team".

Meyers Leonard contract: Meyers Leonard net worth

According to Players Wiki, the Meyers Leonard net worth can estimated to be around $10 million. Much of the 29-year-old's net worth can be accounted to his earnings from his career as a basketball player in the NBA. According to Spotrac, Meyers Leonard's career earnings amount to a reported $59,437,072, accounting for his wages at both Portland Trail Blazers and the Miami Heat. As per the Meyers Leonard contract, he could become a free agent this summer as the Heat hold a team option on him for next season worth about $10 million. The Meyers Leonard injury might have to make the Heat compensate him for suspending him for a week.

